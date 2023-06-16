Citcon Partners with Shoplazza to Empower E-Commerce Businesses with Expanded Payment Capabilities for Global Market Reach

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon, a leading global payment solution provider, and Shoplazza, a cutting-edge e-commerce platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at offering a significant advancement for e-commerce businesses. This collaboration brings together Citcon's expertise in enabling global payments and Shoplazza's innovative e-commerce platform, enhancing the customer shopping experience and empowering businesses of all sizes.

Through this collaboration, merchants utilizing the Shoplazza platform gain access to Citcon's robust payment ecosystem, enabling them to accept a wide range of payment methods, including popular digital wallets, local payment schemes, and credit cards, in various currencies. By offering diverse payment options, businesses can cater to the preferences of their global customer base, resulting in higher conversion rates and business results. This opens up significant growth opportunities, allowing Shoplazza’s merchants to tap into new markets and customer segments.

"We are excited to partner with Shoplazza, an innovative e-commerce platform, to deliver seamless payment experiences to businesses worldwide," said Wei Jiang, Co-Founder & President of Citcon. "This collaboration empowers merchants using the Shoplazza platform to unlock the potential growth opportunities by accessing a broader customer base, with higher conversion rate, and achieve success in the ever-evolving global digital commerce landscape."

"We are delighted to join forces with Citcon and integrate their advanced payment solutions into our platform," said Alyson Zhang , COO of Shoplazza. "By offering our merchants a seamless, secure, and globally accessible payment infrastructure, we aim to empower them to scale their businesses, expand their reach, and exceed customer expectations."

The strategic partnership between Citcon and Shoplazza holds great significance for the e-commerce merchants and customers. It brings together the expertise of two leading companies, to equip merchants with the tools and capabilities necessary to thrive in the digital era, enabling them to expand their reach, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth on a global scale.

About Citcon

Citcon is the global leader in mobile payments. Founded in 2015, Citcon’s fintech platform enables seamless global commerce at scale by connecting the world’s businesses with more than 150+ mobile wallets, local payment schemes, cryptocurrency and traditional credit cards - all through one simple integration. In the last three years, Fortune 1000 businesses such as L’oreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, StockX, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile, and many more have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has five regional offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.citcon.com.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a cutting-edge e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores with ease. With powerful features, intuitive design, and a commitment to user-friendly experiences, Shoplazza helps merchants showcase their products effectively and engage customers in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.