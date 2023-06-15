Ivanti joins U.S. Government Public-Private Cybersecurity Initiative, the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, to Help Strengthen Federal Government’s Security

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the technology company that enables and secures Everywhere Work, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further strengthen the federal government focus on cybersecurity.

Established by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2021, JCDC is a leader in integrated public-private sector cyber defense planning, cybersecurity information fusion, and dissemination of cyber defense guidance to reduce risk to critical infrastructure and national critical functions.

“We are honored to be a part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to help better protect critical information networks and enable organizations to respond more effectively to cyber incidents,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “It’s vital to have a private-public collaboration to bolster the security posture of the entire country – irrespective of industry. We are all interconnected globally and facing serious cyber threats with significant consequences. By working with JCDC, we can help public and private organizations be better prepared to defend against cyber-attacks.”

JCDC brings together organizations and operators from across the public and private sector, including state, local, and international government participants, such as service providers, infrastructure operators, cybersecurity companies, companies across critical infrastructure sectors, and subject matter experts (SMEs) who collectively work together to proactively gather, analyze, and share actionable cyber risk information to enable synchronized, holistic cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response.

