KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CPC Asset Securitization II, LLC, Series 2023-1 Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of Series 2023-1 Notes (“CPC 2023-1”) issued by CPC Asset Securitization II, LLC. CPC Asset Securitization II, LLC will issue four classes of Series 2023-1 Notes, (collectively, the “Notes” or “Series 2023-1 Notes”) totaling $85.00 million.

The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2023-1 Notes will be used to purchase receivables, fund the reserve account and pay related fees and expenses. The Notes are “expandable” term notes such that at any time during the revolving period, the Issuer may periodically issue additional Notes, up to a maximum amount of $500.0 million, as long as certain conditions are met, including receipt of Rating Agency Confirmation.

CPC 2023-1 represents Channel Partners Capital (“CPC,” or the “Company”) third small business ABS securitization. CPC 2023-1 is collateralized by small business loans (“Business Loans”) and business advance agreements (“Business Advances”) (collectively the “Receivables”) across a diverse set of industries including services, transportation, manufacturing and retail industries. The Business Loans have a fixed rate, fixed payment amount, and original term as well as an initial amount and repayment amount. Business Advances do not have a fixed term or payment amount but have an initial purchase price and purchased amount. The Company sources new Business Loans and Business Advances through a wide network of relationships with Equipment Finance Companies (“EFC”) at the point of sale to EFC customers.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of the Company, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

