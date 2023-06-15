Professional Services Company Chooses DTEX to Address Data Loss Amid Employee Attrition

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader in insider risk and threat management, today announced that a leading professional services network in Canada has selected DTEX InTERCEPT™ as its primary insider threat and data loss prevention solution. The company also opted for DTEX i3 services to maximize the power of the InTERCEPT platform by leveraging expert support for proactively identifying, evaluating, and mitigating internal risks in its distributed workplace.

The recently released 2023 Insider Risk Investigations Report from DTEX Systems found that elevated employee turnover can significantly increase a company’s susceptibility to insider threats and data exfiltration. According to the report, 12% of departing employees take sensitive IP with them, including customer data, employee data, health records, sales contracts and more.

This professional services company had seen a spike in data loss incidents associated with employee turnover but lacked the visibility and actionable insights they needed to proactively prevent data loss incidents. Their existing technologies were operating in silos, providing excess data that contributed to high rates of false positives. The company needed a solution that would bring technology integration and amplification capabilities to provide contextual awareness to identify risk early and enforce strategies for mitigation.

When evaluating potential solutions, the company chose DTEX based on the platform’s ability to integrate and enrich DLP, UEBA, and UAM capabilities with behavioral and contextual intelligence at scale without infringing on employee privacy.

“The rise of remote work combined with an increase in employee attrition has illuminated the need for organizations to have complete visibility across the right data. This does not mean more data, but contextual data that can be actioned early to stop insider risks from becoming threats,” said DTEX President and Co-founder, Mohan Koo. “By understanding the early warning indicators for data loss, organizations can be empowered to proactively course correct in a way that underpins a trusted workforce where security is a natural by-product.”

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates DLP, UEBA, and UAM in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance.