Igloo Powers On the First-ever Sonic the Hedgehog Playmate Collaboration

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo unlocked its first 16-bit collaboration: a special-edition Sonic the Hedgehog Playmate cooler inspired by the classic video game and the world-famous blue blur himself. The new Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Little Playmate is available now on Igloo’s website for $39.99. Additionally, Igloo will release an “expansion pack” of its Sonic the Hedgehog Cooler Collection later this year.

“With our exciting Sonic the Hedgehog gaming cooler collaboration, we’re speeding video game fans right down memory lane at Sonic speed! Going super retro, the Sonic Playmate perfectly captures the nostalgia of the universally loved Sonic the Hedgehog game, plus it’s coming out right ahead of Sonic’s birthday (June 23) — the perfect way to celebrate the 16-bit icon with cold refreshments at-the-ready,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

“This collaboration with Igloo solidifies how Sonic the Hedgehog goes beyond the limits of solely video games,” said Alex Gomez, Sr. Director, Licensing at SEGA of America. “Fans want to be able to experience their favorite blue hedgehog on and off the screen, and the nostalgic 16-bit Sonic Playmate cooler offers a great option to bring the Sonic lifestyle with you.“

Igloo designed the Sonic the Hedgehog Little Playmate cooler with colorful artwork throughout the tent-top lid that showcases recognizable snapshots of the classic, oft-played Green Hill Zone, the very first level in the entire Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. This 7-quart personal-sized cooler can fit up to nine standard 12-ounce cans. Later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding this special-edition Sonic the Hedgehog Cooler Collection to include another Playmate cooler, a softside cooler and stainless-steel drinkware.

In further celebration of Sonic’s birthday on 6/23, Igloo is gifting a limited-edition Sonic sticker to the first 623 customers who purchase the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Little Playmate. Fans can get their new 16-bit-inspired cooler now at igloocoolers.com/sonic, while supplies last.

SEGA will also be exhibiting at Licensing Expo at Booth O226 from June 13 to June 15, 2023, for those interested in stopping by.

About Igloo

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic The Hedgehog™, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Sonic the Hedgehog are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.