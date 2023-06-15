Hobe Labs Secures Victory at ECRM Hair Care Buyers' Choice Awards

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hobe Labs, a renowned company located in Tempe, Arizona, and known for its exceptional hair treatments and health and beauty products, has achieved recognition at the esteemed ECRM Hair Care Buyers' Choice Awards. The company's Energizer Hair Follicle Stimulator was honored as a finalist in this highly respected competition.

The ECRM Hair Care & Multicultural Hair session, held virtually last month, featured numerous entries from participating suppliers. Buyers had the opportunity to evaluate each submission and cast their votes based on product packaging and innovation through the Drug Store News-branded Buyers' Choice Awards section on the ECRM Connect platform. The ECRM Hair Care Buyers' Choice Awards highlight the exceptional achievements of Hobe Labs in driving innovation within the hair care industry. This recognition solidifies its status as an industry leader and affirms its commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge products that enhance their beauty routines.

"We are incredibly grateful and thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Mark Grodsky, President and Owner of Hobe Labs. "It is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality hair care products and our dedication to innovation. This achievement inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and providing our customers with exceptional solutions for their hair care needs."

Hobe Labs, a privately-owned company founded in 1975, is dedicated to delivering high-quality and effective hair treatments and health and beauty products using natural ingredients. Their FDA Registered manufacturing plant, a state-of-the-art 12,000 sq. ft. facility located in Tempe, Arizona, ensures that all products are made in the USA. Hobe Labs' flagship product, the Energizer Hair Follicle Stimulator, earned the finalist position. Formulated with Jojoba Oil, Bio-Ferm Herbal Complex, Wheat Protein Complex, and a potent dose of Vitamin B5, this stimulator promotes a healthy scalp and revitalizes hair. The gentle ingredients and the proprietary herbal extraction and fermentation process, Bio-Ferm Herbal Complex, which includes ten herbs and Jojoba, are integral to the Energizer product line.

