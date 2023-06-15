For The First Time in Chicago, The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Presented by Chase Sapphire® arrives August 19 & 20

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation announced the first-ever EEEEEATSCON Chicago, its signature food festival presented by Chase Sapphire, which will take place at The Salt Shed on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

EEEEEATSCON is a different kind of food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. The event will feature food from more than 20 incredible restaurants from around Chicago and across the U.S. EEEEEATSCON Chicago will also offer exciting programming including conversations with multi-platinum, award-winning artist, Saweetie and co-hosts of Girls Gotta Eat podcast, Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine, with more announcements to come.

Pre-sale single-day tickets are available now through June 28 exclusively for Chase Sapphire cardmembers. Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers will receive 50% off individual ticket purchases, plus applicable tax and fees. Pre-sale tickets for Chase Sapphire cardmembers will grant ticket holders access to EEEEEATSCON Chicago at 11 a.m. CT, one hour earlier than general admission tickets.

At the event each day, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will have special access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve lounge. This unique in-event experience will offer cardmember-only perks, including a complimentary beverage, entertainment and more.

Public tickets for EEEEEATSCON Chicago will go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets to EEEEEATSCON Chicago are $25 each, plus applicable tax and fees.

The event features an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation’s greatest hits from Chicago and around the country, including: JP Graziano, 3 Little Pigs, Obelix, 7th Street Burger (New York City), Taco Mafia (Austin, TX), Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin, TX), Khmai Cambodian, Dark Matter Coffee, Dr. Bird’s, The Rainbow Cone, Dove’s Luncheonette, Taqueria Chingon and Professor Pizza, with many more exciting announcements to come.

The event will also offer a special one-of-a-kind collaboration between Shake Shack and a restaurant to be announced in the coming weeks.

“For years, EEEEEATSCON has established itself as an iconic food and culture experience in both Los Angeles and New York City,” said Paul Needham, CEO and Head of The Infatuation. “Expanding the festival to Chicago and celebrating the restaurants of this city - which The Infatuation has covered in depth for nearly a decade - is an exciting way to ensure a wider audience can feel the impact and fun that has defined the EEEEEATSCON experience.”

EEEEEATSCON Chicago arrives on the heels of a successful weekend at EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, which was held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in May. Additionally, EEEEEATSCON will also be returning to New York City this fall. Details about EEEEEATSCON New York will be shared in the coming months.

Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON Chicago marks the first expansion of the event to a new city since the event’s debut in New York City during the Fall of 2018.

The event originated in Los Angeles in 2017 and is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained. To date, the event has been attended by tens of thousands of people and featured dozens of restaurants from across the U.S. and around the world.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2021 to accelerate the firm’s investment in dining and further demonstrates JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to meeting customers where they are with exceptional benefits, useful content and one-of-a-kind experiences, at scale.

In addition to Chase Sapphire, other brand partners creating special experiences for EEEEEATSCON Chicago include MLB Life, LaCroix, and more.

EEEEEATSCON CHICAGO

Saturday, August 19 & Sunday, August 20

Chase Sapphire Reserve & Preferred Cardmembers Who Purchased Pre-Sale Tickets Entry: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT

General Admission Entry: Noon - 6 p.m. CT

The Salt Shed, Chicago

1357 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Tickets available at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

