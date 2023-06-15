AM Best to Sponsor and Participate at PAMIC’s 2023 Leadership Symposium

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate in the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ (PAMIC) 2023 Leadership Symposium, which will be held June 21-22, 2023, in Bedford, PA.

AM Best Chief Rating Officer Stefan Holzberger will present the opening session on Thursday, June 22, titled, "AM Best: Ingredients of Successful Innovation" at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). During the session, Holzberger will provide an overview of the current insurtech landscape, covering topics that include the challenging macroeconomic and insurance market dynamics and the headwinds associated with raising venture capital and sourcing liquidity in the current environment. Additionally, AM Best will highlight the ingredients of successful innovation using its proprietary innovation benchmarking statistics. Holzberger is responsible for AM Best’s global ratings coverage and is a licensed certified public accountant. He also holds the chartered financial consultant designation.

AM Best is a platinum level sponsor for the event. PAMIC is a trade association that has represented the mutual insurance industry since 1907 with its membership representing much of the Mid-Atlantic region. To register and learn more about PAMIC’s upcoming symposium, visit the event webpage.

