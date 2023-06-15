Blackboxstocks, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Investment Stake in Evtec Group as Initial Step Toward Merger

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it executed a Securities Exchange Agreement with Evtec Group Limited on June 9, 2023. The Securities Exchange Agreement provides for a mutual investment between the two companies as an initial step towards completing the planned merger between Blackbox and Evtec Group Limited, Evtec Aluminium Limited, and Evtec Automotive Limited (collectively “Evtec”), as previously announced on April 17, 2023.

Under the terms of the Securities Exchange Agreement, Blackbox will issue 2.4 million shares of a newly created Series B Convertible Preferred Stock in exchange for 4,086 newly issued preferred shares of Evtec Group Limited. The Series B Preferred Stock is non-voting and will be convertible into common stock on a one-for-one basis only after receiving stockholder approval. The preferred shares issued by Evtec Group are non-voting and convertible into common shares on a one-for-one basis immediately prior to, or at the time of, the merger between the companies.

As a result of the execution of the Securities Exchange Agreement, Blackbox stockholders’ equity will increase by $8.52 million, enabling the company to regain compliance with the $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer of Blackbox, commented, “This agreement is an important first step in our merger plan with Evtec and demonstrates the strong financial commitment that both companies have to complete it. In parallel, we are continuing to build our core business in the fintech sector. We believe this dual strategy will provide maximum value for our shareholders by allowing them to participate in the continued operations of Blackbox in addition to the explosive EV and luxury automotive parts sector served by Evtec.”

David Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Evtec, added, “We are equally enthusiastic about making this initial investment with Blackbox as we move towards completion of our merger. Evtec has a substantial order book of over $500 million and a number of acquisition opportunities that we believe the combination of Evtec and Blackbox can help us realize.”

Evtec Group is the parent of Evtec Automotive Limited and an affiliate of Evtec Aluminium. Evtec Aluminium was not a party to the Securities Exchange Agreement but will be acquired as part of the merger.

About Evtec

Evtec is a UK based company providing complete assemblies to auto manufacturers, simplifying sourcing, saving time on procurement, and increasing production efficiency. Their pick and pack service supplies aftermarket automotive products, as well as offering kitting and fulfilment for non-automotive businesses. Their business focuses on premium luxury brands and a market transition to electric vehicles and includes Jaguar Land Rover Group as their largest customer. As a result of significant change in the global supply chain for auto manufacturing in Great Britain that places an increased need for local sourcing of parts, Evtec is well positioned to expand both organically and through acquisition. For more information, visit: https://evtec-automotive.com/

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

For more information, go to: https://blackboxstocks.com.

