Sowell Management Acquires Northwest Arkansas Advisor Team

Helping Financial Advisors and their clients reach new heights is part of Sowell Management’s mission of “meeting you where you are and taking you where you want to go”. Sowell is there for the advisor; there for the journey. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sowell Management, a North Little Rock-based Registered Investment Advisor, is expanding its presence in Arkansas with the acquisition of Sector Grid Advisors, an independent financial advisory team based in Rogers, Arkansas.

The acquisition brings an additional $120 million in assets and two seasoned advisors under Sowell Management’s RIA umbrella. Longtime partners Bob Taylor, AAMS®, AIF® and Tonya McKaughan, AIF®, made the jump from Raymond James earlier this year and will continue to serve advisory clients, many of whom they have worked with for more than two decades. Sowell has already helped transition and rebrand Sector Grid Advisors into Trek Wealth Solutions, with a new office in the booming Northwest part of Arkansas to serve the growing client base.

Sowell Management’s founder and CEO Bill Sowell said, “The timing created the momentum to focus more intently on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and succession planning. Bob and Tonya are longtime, respected advisors and even better people. We are excited to be adding to our team and forming this new relationship.”

Sowell said he’s proud to be growing the firm in his home state. “At the end of the day, we love Arkansas. It’s home. I have been serving advisors and their clients here since 1995. The Northwest part of the state is anchored by national and worldwide companies like Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt and Walmart, as well as exploding with small businesses and new population. We felt the time was right to make a boots on the ground commitment,” he added.

Taylor said he and McKaughan believe in the mission of Trek Wealth. “We embrace teaching and counseling clients to help them understand their investments. We do the planning that helps them make their ‘bucket list’ dreams possible, even before retirement.

“Moving our business and working with a company of Sowell’s caliber gives us and our clients the peace of mind that we have a solid succession plan in place for what’s next. I expect the opportunity for succession planning will be another leading reason advisors are enticed to make the same move to Sowell,” Taylor added.

Trek Wealth Solutions will not only serve clients seeking advisory services but they are actively recruiting independent financial advisors to join the Trek Wealth team. Jason Inglis, Sowell’s chief revenue officer said, “Fortunately, Sowell is a local firm with a national reach, offering advisors the tools, tech, and support to focus on their clients as well as their business futures. With more than 50 offices around the country and over $4 billion in AUM/AUA*, Sowell has the resources to help Trek Wealth accelerate their transition and growth.”

Trek Wealth Solutions is located at 5320 Northshore Drive in North Little Rock and the new Northwest Arkansas offices are at 903 N. 47th St., Suite 101, in Rogers. The company’s website is www.MyTrekWealth.com.

About Trek Wealth Solutions

Trek Wealth Solutions’ mission is to provide balanced financial solutions that empower people to do more, go further and appreciate life’s journey. For those looking to prepare for retirement while enjoying life’s experiences along the way, Trek Wealth paves the path for doing both - crafting well-planned portfolios with room for what matters most. The advisors with Trek Wealth believe in “bucket list living,” encouraging clients to live for today while saving for tomorrow. Advisory services are provided through Sowell Management, a privately held Registered Investment Advisor.

About Sowell Management

There for the advisors; there for the journey. Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. They are a Forbes and Barrons* top 100 RIA and were founded in 2001 on the principles of fee-based fiduciary investing. Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions that leads advisors on the path of independence – including leading technology and portfolio management – helping advisors be in business for themselves, not by themselves. Sowell considers itself "the advisors to advisors," offering a diversity of services and a nationwide client base, with $4 billion in AUM/AUA as of April 2023.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. No fee was paid for consideration of this award, and consideration for Barron's top 100 RIAs was published in Sept 2020. No fee was paid for consideration of this award, and consideration for the Forbes 2022 Top 100 RIAs was conducted by interview on June 29, 2022. The report was published in October, 2022.