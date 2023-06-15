Cubic Awarded Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Contract to Provide Simplified Planning, Execution, Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) Air Combat Training Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Defense was awarded a contract with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) for software licenses and hardware to operate Cubic’s SPEAR software suite. Revolutionizing the world’s most complex and advanced air combat training, SPEAR is the follow-on solution to Cubic’s Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS), the combat air forces’ live monitor and debrief system for over two decades.

“Cubic is honored to support the RAAF’s air combat training. SPEAR delivers a complete and effective playback of when, how and what happened that frees the majority of the debrief time to figure out why it happened. The capability reduces the traditional debrief time by 90 minutes,” said Paul Shew, President of Cubic Defense. “SPEAR provides unprecedented technology for evaluating training effectiveness and designing future exercises and gives exercise staff important evidence for future upgrades.”

The contract award provides SPEAR software for exercise control, debrief software, installation and introduction into service support. The multi-domain solution innovates air combat training, and the resulting enriched mission data and advanced analytics enable greater debrief fidelity. The capability is being installed and implemented at RAAF Williamtown during the lead-up to Exercise TASMAN SHIELD. The SPEAR rollout will also extend into Amberley, Tindal and Darwin bases. SPEAR is operational in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, the Middle East, and now Australia.

