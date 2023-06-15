University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions named to The Global Data Power Women List by CDO Magazine

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Veena Nayak, vice president of data strategy and solutions for the University, was named to The Global Data Power Women List 2023 by CDO Magazine. Nayak joins an impressive list of 50 leaders in the field, all of whom hold expertise in domains such as data strategy, data governance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, data ethics, and emerging technologies.

“I am honored to be included on The Global Data Power Women List 2023,” Nayak shares. “This recognition underscores the importance of recognizing and championing a diverse set of leaders in data science and analytics in today's rapidly evolving world. I am committed to driving positive change, and I look forward to continuing to inspire and empower others in the pursuit of data-driven excellence.”

According to CDO Magazine, The Global Data Power Women List celebrates and recognizes the exceptional contributions of women in the field of data and analytics worldwide. This prestigious list showcases inspiring leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who have made a significant impact in harnessing the power of data to drive organizational success, fuel innovation, and shape the future of industries.

The Global Data Power Women List not only highlights women who have excelled in their respective roles but have also paved the way for others, breaking barriers and driving change within their organizations and across industries. The list aims to inspire future generations of data professionals, foster diversity and inclusion within the data field, and drive the empowerment of women in data-related roles. It serves as a testament to the immense talent and contributions of women in shaping the data-driven world we live in today.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the women featured on the Global Data Power Women List 2023. These extraordinary individuals have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also paved the way for others, breaking barriers and driving change within their organizations and across industries," says Steve Wanamaker, CEO of CDO Magazine.

"Veena Nayak's inclusion in the list is a testament to her exceptional expertise and profound contributions to the field of data strategy and solutions. Her remarkable achievement reflects her leadership and commitment to driving positive change through data-driven initiatives. We are proud to honor her accomplishments and look forward to witnessing her continued success," Wanamaker adds.

Nayak’s career spans 25 years of leading high performing teams in developing, executing and supporting complex enterprise software. In her role as vice president of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, she leads the enterprise data strategy and data products family, developing innovative solutions in data management, governance and analytics using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nayak’s expertise spans a range of areas, including data and product strategy, data management and governance, AI/machine learning, and software engineering.

Throughout her career, Nayak has been passionate about leveraging data and advanced analytics to solve complex business challenges and drive innovation. She has successfully created a business vision that links strategy and execution to build sustainable, scalable, and cohesive solutions that bring the best of data/tech to unlock business value. As a thought leader in the space, she is committed to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies and leverage learnings to create informed and intelligent solutions. Veena holds an MBA from W P Carey School of Business and dual degrees in Physics and Computer Technology from University of Mumbai.

