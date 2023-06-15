Invisible Urban Charging, JLL Launch Global Partnership for EV Charging

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invisible Urban Charging (“IUC”) announced today that it has partnered with global leader in project development and management JLL (NYSE: JLL) to roll out and service large-scale banks of electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers worldwide.

Under the terms of the partnership, JLL will serve as IUC’s exclusive Project Management partner, providing a global installation capability through JLL’s network of electrical contractors, logistics, and signage partners, with all chargers connected to IUC’s proprietary core software platform to deploy and provide maintenance for large numbers of EV charger banks at heavily trafficked sites.

“To meet the growing need for better EV charging infrastructure, you need partners able to deliver globally with excellence and JLL has a proven track record of doing just that,” said Nigel Broomhall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IUC. “We are also exceptionally proud that JLL understands the vision for IUC’s platform and approach that can help the world continue its path to electrification. Together, we will build on our success domestically and roll out large-scale deployments of chargers worldwide.”

“We are excited to partner with IUC to provide end-to-end solutions that will transform the spaces where people live and work by leveraging our global expertise and industry-leading technologies,” said Ken Demske, National Director, Multi-Site, Project and Development Services at JLL. “This partnership allows both companies to harness their combined power to work toward their shared goal of expanding the EV footprint worldwide and shaping a more sustainable future.”

The global partnership builds on several successful high-density deployments of EV chargers throughout the United States. Together, IUC and JLL have successfully deployed banks of chargers in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia. Globally, JLL operates in 80 counties with 300 offices, which provides the necessary local presence to deliver logistical support and services at scale. In addition to partnering with JLL on deployment, IUC is also leveraging JLL’s research and sustainability teams to provide timely intelligence on opportunity sourcing based on local need, regulatory standards, and current and expected capacity.

By partnering with major property owners, IUC and JLL facilitate on-site EV charging at scale, helping meet the estimated demand for nearly 7 million chargers in the United States and Europe by 2030. Over the next 12-18 months, IUC plans to deploy more than 80,000 EV chargers across the United States and Europe.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Invisible Urban Charging

Invisible Urban Charging was founded in 2019 as a complete “electric vehicle charging solution as a service” provider, working with major property owners across the globe to drive the electrification of transportation and to make an impact. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, IUC is an end-to-end EV solution to deploy high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee. For more information, please visit our website at www.iucharging.com.