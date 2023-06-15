Progressive Grocer Reveals 2023 Top Women in Grocery

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Progressive Grocer, the grocery industry’s leading media brand, has revealed the winners of its prestigious female leadership program, Top Women in Grocery (TWIG).

Now in its 17th year, TWIG drew more than 1,000 nominations from diverse companies across the retail, wholesale, consumer packaged goods, research and marketing sectors of the food industry.

“Every year, I am more inspired by the outstanding efforts of the women in the grocery industry, women who are playing a key role in making our world a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive place,” said Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta. “As the retail industry continues to face acute challenges, ensuring that women get the recognition and support they deserve is critical to the future of grocery. Progressive Grocer is thrilled and honored to celebrate the women who are moving this industry forward.”

Highlights of the 2023 Top Women in Grocery are as follows:

400 women were named TWIG honorees in three categories: Senior Level Executives (206), Rising Stars (108), Store Managers (86).

Trailblazer Awards were given to Hy-Vee President Donna Tweeten and Unilever Global President, Nutrition Business Group Hanneke Faber.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are Cathy East and Suzanne Long of Albertsons Cos.

This year’s entries in the TWIG program were evaluated by an all-female panel of judges with deep industry knowledge and extensive food and consumables experience.

“Despite all of the work it entails, our judges enjoy reading the amazing stories of our nominees,” said Bridget Goldschmidt, Progressive Grocer managing editor. “It’s a tough job to narrow all of the entries down to the honorees, but we believe that those chosen represent the very best of the industry.”

TWIG winners are recognized in the June issue of Progressive Grocer and online at www.ProgressiveGrocer.com. They will also be honored at the annual TWIG gala and Leadership Development Program on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 8-9, as part of Grocery Industry Week at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Fla.

Registration for Top Women in Grocery and Grocery Industry Week will open here.

To discuss female leadership in food retailing or to join the TWIG movement, contact Gina Acosta at Gacosta@ensembleiq.com

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer has served the needs of the food and consumables industry for more than 100 years, guided by a philosophy of “ahead of what’s next.” Progressive Grocer educates, inspires and connects the industry through an award-winning monthly magazine and website, e-newsletters, custom media, exclusive research, and virtual and live events. Progressive Grocer is part of the EnsembleIQ family of brands.