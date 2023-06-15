Evenflo Launches Revolve360 Extend™ and Revolve360 Slim™ Rotational Car Seats

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evenflo, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of infant and children’s products, has affirmed its position as the market leader in rotational car seats with the release of two additions to its award-winning Revolve360™ line. After the recent launch of Revolve360™ Extend Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat which offers extended rear-facing support up to 50 lbs., and the consecutive introduction of its Revolve360 Slim™ 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat with SensorSafe™, a slimmed-down version of the original Revolve360™.

Evenflo disrupted the car seat market in 2021 with the release of the Revolve360™ Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat, the first all-in-one car seat from an American brand that rotates a full 360⁰. And It was recently identified as America’s #1 best-selling rotational car seat by Circana – the leading advisor on consumer behavior- becoming a family favorite thanks to its innovative design, safety, and extended use capabilities.

“Revolve360™ addressed unmet customer needs, both functionally and emotionally,” said Mike Moumoutjis, Chief Commercial officer of Evenflo. “Rotational car seats provide modern families with the convenience they need and peace of mind knowing that it’s easier than ever to be on the go. We saw the potential for this market early on in our planning, and the addition of Revolve360 Extend™ and Revolve360 Slim™ has created a complete portfolio of rotational car seats that have solidified our position as a leader in the space.”

Revolve360 Extend™ Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat meets updated expert safety recommendations calling for an extended time in rear-facing mode and is the only all-in-one car seat that rotates 360⁰ in all modes from infant seat to booster. It comes in two versions, one with a Quick Clean cover, and the other with SensorSafe™ technology which sends alerts to four potential unsafe conditions directly to parent’s phones.

Other key features include:

All-in-one support, offering 10 years of use and three modes that adapt to every stage — rear-facing (4- 50 lbs.), forward-facing (22-65 lbs.), and booster (40 -120 lbs.)

On-the-go recline, adjust the car seat to the ideal angle without having to reinstall the car seat.

Comfort for growing legs with a zip-on, ergonomic leg rest

Secure installation, install once for rear and forward, Sure360™ Safety Installation System with LockStrong™ and Tether360™ helps keep the car seat safe and secure.

The Revolve360 Extend™ with Quick Clean Cover is offered at a suggested retail price of $399.99 and $429.99 with SensorSafe™ technology.

Additionally, for those who are considering an eco-friendlier car seat, Evenflo created the REVOLVE360 EXTEND ALL-IN-ONE ROTATIONAL CAR SEAT WITH GREEN & GENTLE FABRIC. A spin-off of the Revolve360. Now it also allows you to make a positive impact on the planet. This seat features our soft Green & Gentle Fabric, free of added chemicals and flame retardants, and manufactured using 26 recycled plastic bottles! There’s plenty more to love beyond sustainability for kids.

Revolve360 Slim™ 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat with SensorSafe was developed for growing families and parents with compact vehicles. A trimmed-down 16.7” footprint saves space and leaves more room in the backseat for additional car seats and passengers, while still providing the safety, style, and convenience parents have come to love and expect from Evenflo. An ideal solution for families with multiple children, Revolve360 Slim™ can be used in rear-facing and forward-facing with one easy installation.

Additional features include:

On-the-go recline adjusts to the ideal angle without having to reinstall the car seat.

Safety and convenience in one: install once for rear-facing and forward-facing — Sure360™ Safety Installation System with LockStrong™ and Tether360™ help make installation safe, secure, and simple.

SensorSafe technology alerts you in real-time to four potentially unsafe conditions from your child’s slim-fit car seat via Bluetooth.

Extended rear-facing use: rear-facing support for children up to 50 lbs., keeping them rear-facing longer, as recommended by child safety experts.

Signature style: featuring sophisticated fabrics and elevated touches to complement your bold moves in style.

Revolve360 Slim™ 2-in-1 Rotational Car Set with SensorSafe is offered at a suggested retail price of $379.99.

“Revolve360 Extend™ and Revolve360™ Slim make it easier than ever for families of any size to reap the benefits of a rotational car seat,” said John Conway, AVP of Product Management Marketing of Evenflo. “With these new, feature-rich additions to the Revolve360™ family, we've been able to further extend Evenflo’s dedication to providing today’s modern family with leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience.”

Evenflo’s original Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat is available on Evenflo.com and Amazon.com and offered at a suggested retail price of $399.99.

The complete Revolve360™ line is available at www.evenflo.com.

To learn more about Evenflo and the company’s line of safe, smart, and innovative products visit www.evenflo.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby.

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers, and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as highchairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.