TradingHub Announces Partnership with Summit Partners to Help Fuel Next Stage of Growth

TradingHub, a leading provider of sophisticated risk-based software solutions for financial markets, today announced a minority investment from global growth equity investor Summit Partners. The investment, which comes in the form of secondary capital, will help TradingHub expand its product offering, deepen its financial market footprint and support the company's continued growth.

TradingHub was founded in 2010 with a vision to provide financial analytics tools to the world’s leading capital markets participants. The company provides market-leading trade surveillance, anti-money laundering, best execution, and financial analytics software across a broad range of asset classes, including rates, fixed income, FX, commodities, and equities. TradingHub’s risk-based approach to identifying anomalous trading behaviour represents a paradigm shift – a move away from traditional, rules-based systems towards sophisticated monitoring of capital markets activity.

“With the introduction and increasing complexity of financial market regulations – such as Dodd-Frank, MAR and MiFID II – financial institutions are under mounting pressure to deliver robust trade surveillance programs to help both ensure regulatory compliance and counter continuously evolving market abuse,” described Neil Walker, CEO and Co-founder of TradingHub. “Leveraging sophisticated financial modelling and deep experience across both exchange-traded and OTC products, TradingHub’s technology is uniquely positioned to accurately detect the most complex forms of financial crime, including cross-asset market manipulation.”

Today, TradingHub monitors 135M+ trades per day across 45+ countries and serves more than 60 clients, including some of the world’s largest investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

“As reporting requirements expand and financial crime evolves, we believe TradingHub offers differentiated and powerful trade surveillance solutions that are mission-critical to sell-side and buy-side firms,” said Antony Clavel, Managing Director at Summit Partners who will join the TradingHub Board of Directors. “We have followed TradingHub’s growth for several years and believe they have built an enviable market position with deep relationships with leading financial institutions. We look forward to collaborating with the team to help them achieve their long-term goals.”

Neil Walker, CEO of TradingHub, added: “We are delighted to announce Summit Partners as a new TradingHub shareholder. The firm has a strong reputation for partnering with their portfolio companies and we have already experienced the benefit of their perspective and their collaborative approach. We look forward to working with the Summit team to help further accelerate TradingHub’s growth.”

Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed. Alantra Partners advised TradingHub and the sellers.

About TradingHub

TradingHub is a finance-focused big data firm that aims to create the world’s leading financial markets analytics platform. Its customer base includes some of the world's leading investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses, and brokerage firms, which collectively represent over $20 trillion in assets under management. TradingHub specializes in building best-in-class tooling for trade surveillance, financial markets anti-money laundering, best execution, and financial markets reporting and analytics. TradingHub is headquartered in London and has additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and Singapore. For more information, visit https://tradinghub.com.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $36 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or Follow on LinkedIn.