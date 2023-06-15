Everside Health Announces Partnership with California Ironworkers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everside Health, LLC (“Everside”), one of the leading national direct primary care providers, today announced an exclusive contract to provide advanced primary care to the California Field Ironworkers Trust Funds, one of the largest unions in the state. This partnership will bring affordable, accessible, and convenient primary and mental health care to 34,000 union members and their dependents via near-site health centers and virtual access.

The partnership includes 18 new health centers spanning California, Nevada, and Arizona. The first phase of these centers is scheduled to open by the summer of 2023, with all remaining centers opening by the end of the year. This partnership will expand Everside’s footprint to over 400 physical locations across the United States.

“Over the past decade we have seen extraordinary increases in the healthcare industry with no real end in sight. With our new partnership with Everside, we will revolutionize the healthcare industry for our members, giving them additional options when they need it most,” said District Council of Iron Workers of California and Vicinity President, David Osborne. “These centers will allow our members and their families to have access to premium healthcare services with zero co-pay, zero out-of-pocket expenses and expedited wait times of under five minutes. Our goal is to keep our members and their families safe and healthy so they may continue to prosper in both their professional and personal lives.”

Everside’s Complete Care solution will provide the Ironworkers with patient-centered and technology-driven primary and preventive care that includes services like mental healthcare - including counseling on non-opioid options - chronic condition management, and pharmaceutical services.

“Our mission at Everside is to enable people in our care to live their healthiest lives. This partnership with the California Ironworkers is an excellent opportunity for us to do exactly that, with an incredibly hardworking group. I believe unions are an important cornerstone of our workforce and I look forward to seeing how we will support and improve their wellbeing” said Everside Health CEO, Chris Miller. “Personally, this opportunity hits close to home. I grew up in rural Ohio, where my grandfather was a bricklayer and a member of the local bricklayer union. I saw firsthand how hard these groups work, and how necessary it is to provide accessible and affordable care. The fact that we get to do this, with unions all across the country, is especially meaningful.”

Everside Health currently supports more than 60 unions across the country, serving over 225,000 eligible members. You can learn more about our work with unions here.

About Everside Health

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 385+ health centers in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients, along with virtual services offered in all 50 states. Everside’s patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven approach – which integrates primary, mental and occupational healthcare into one holistic solution – aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of Calicare. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost in-person and virtual access to their clinical care team, reducing the need for costly ER visits. Everside is a two-time Best in KLAS award winner for Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

About California Ironworkers

The District Council of Ironworkers of the State of California and Vicinity consists of nine local unions covering California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. Our union membership consists of over 20,000 hard working men and women. Anyone who knows the Ironworkers knows that we put our members first. Ironworkers do hard and dangerous work; every day they leave their homes before the sun rises to build the framework of our modern life. Ironworkers are instrumental in the construction of every major infrastructure project in the country from bridges and skyscrapers to renewable and sustainable energy projects such as wind turbines and solar farms, hospitals, schools, amusement parks and much more. The District Council is committed to our membership and to increase the wages, benefits, and working conditions of every Ironworker by organizing all workers in the industry into our Union.