Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces Expanded Distribution with Trinchero Family Estates

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Trinchero Family Estates (TFE), the world’s second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall.

With the agreement, Southern Glazer’s now represents Trinchero Family Estates in 17 markets: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, and the brokerage markets of Mississippi, Utah, and Wyoming.

“I’m looking forward to building the next generation of growth for our company and our brands,” said Bob Torkelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trinchero Family Estates. “After decades of working together, we’ve achieved great success with Southern Glazer’s and are excited to bolster our relationship with a partner that shares our vision and family values.”

Through this expanded alignment, TFE will benefit from Southern Glazer’s best-in-class National Accounts capabilities and reach, dynamic centers of excellence, industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, and deep data insights for wine and spirits.

“I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished with Trinchero Family Estates throughout the years,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We are looking forward to seeing the continued impact, innovation, and growth that our expanded partnership will bring.”

“We’re eager to enter this exciting new chapter with Trinchero Family Estates,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We are ready to tap into our suite of industry-leading capabilities to drive efficiencies and sustain long-term growth for the business.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America.