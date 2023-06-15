High Street Logistics and Altus Power Announce Strategic Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn. & WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner, and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, and High Street Logistics Properties,LLC (“High Street”), today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to develop and construct clean electrification solutions at High Street’s industrial owned real estate properties nationwide.

Altus Power and High Street plan to deploy solar across High Street’s currently owned portfolio of 144 industrial and logistics assets totaling over 18.2 million square feet. In addition to the building-sited, locally generated solar power, Altus Power and High Street plan to implement battery storage and fleet electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the portfolio. High Street’s industrial properties offer large, unused rooftops which are well suited for Altus Power’s commercial-scale solar arrays.

High Street will also become one of the first Altus Power customers to benefit from its AI-powered Carbon Dashboard. The Carbon Dashboard is a comprehensive software-as-a-service platform developed by Altus Power to deliver clean power usage insights to clients as they strive to achieve ambitious net-zero goals. As new solar arrays are completed, High Street can use the Carbon Dashboard to monitor savings from each individual solar asset and additionally to measure carbon emitted across its portfolio, which can assist in their reporting to real estate ESG benchmarks such as GRESB and other ESG reporting protocols.

“Our partnership with Altus Power will accelerate the achievement of High Street’s sustainability objectives,”, said Bob Chagares, Chief Executive Officer of High Street. “Altus Power’s turnkey solution and national expertise provide High Street with the ideal clean energy partner for our mission of achieving ‘Net Zero’ by 2050.”

“We are excited to partner with a prestigious real estate investment firm like High Street and we, together with our strategic partner CBRE, look forward to delivering tangible value to High Street and their stakeholders,” said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “High Street’s occupiers and capital partners will benefit from the integration of clean energy into their properties through savings on clean power, the reduction in the carbon footprint and the increase in the net operating income of the portfolio.”

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean energy company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

About High Street Logistics Properties, LLC

High Street Logistics Properties, LLC is a recognized private equity real estate investment management company focused exclusively on institutional quality industrial assets in major markets across the United States. With extensive expertise across all facets of real estate acquisition, finance, development, operations, disposition, portfolio and asset management, it is an experienced, institutional and hands-on operator committed to providing both outstanding service to its tenants and superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors. For further information on the High Street platform, visit: https://highstreetlp.com/