Reveal Group maintains top-tier Platinum partnership level with UiPath

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal Group, a renowned Intelligent Automation Services company, has been recognized by UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, as a Platinum Level Business Partner. The award-winning North American services firm is one of few UiPath implementation partners to achieve the top-tier status.

The transition to Platinum underscores Reveal Group’s reputation as a trusted and valuable partner in the intelligent automation space. With more than 15 years of business process management and robotics expertise, this newly appointed status is a testament to Reveal Group's industry expertise, strategic capabilities, and continued commitment to deploying the highest quality UiPath automations.

Reveal Group’s highly accredited team has deployed software robots across 25 industries to return over 5 million hours to North American businesses by optimizing their operations and accelerating digital transformations. Reveal Group remains steadfast in its partnership with UiPath. Together, they are committed to leveraging #intelligentautomation solutions to drive business agility and create new opportunities for growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reveal Group as a UiPath Platinum Partner," said Brent Combest, Vice President, Global Channel and Programs at UiPath. "Reveal Group has a deep history of dedication to transforming businesses through automation, which enables customers to achieve better business outcomes faster. As a Platinum Partner, Reveal Group delivers exceptional client service and expertise that can help customers immediately benefit from AI-powered automation. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Reveal Group.”

“Our recognition as a top echelon partner for the world's leading Intelligent Automation platform is testament to our commitment to providing world leading solutions,” said Jamie Fisher, Partner, and #UiPath Practice Lead at Reveal Group. “We are honoured to be named Platinum partner of UiPath, enabling us to extend the advantages of our partnership to our valued clients.”

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group is your Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients #Automate Better™ since 2005. Award-winning, industry leading, and highly accredited, our vendor agnostic team implements automation solutions that deliver significant economic payback and improve business performance, fast. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com