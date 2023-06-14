Amerigroup Georgia Relaunches Health Clinic at Fulton County Juvenile Courthouse to Improve Access to Care for Local Families

Amerigroup Georgia and community partners celebrated the reopening of the Fulton County Juvenile Court Clinic in Atlanta. From L to R -- Bhavini Solanki, Director, Georgia Families 360°, JoShonda Guerrier, Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Fulton County Juvenile Court, and Siyama Drake, Director GBD Special Programs Services, Georgia Families 360° (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup Georgia, in partnership with Eastchester Family Services, Help a Child Smile, the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), and Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), has relaunched a comprehensive healthcare clinic at the Fulton County Juvenile Justice Center in Atlanta. The clinic offers wellness visits, dental exams, and behavioral health services for children entering foster care. These services aim to conveniently address the initial healthcare needs of children entering the Georgia Families 360° program, ensuring timely intake appointments following the 72-hour deprivation hearing decision.

The Fulton County Juvenile Justice Center handles the placement and legal matters for a significant number of Georgia Families 360° participants each year. Unfortunately, many of these children and families face barriers in accessing essential medical, trauma, and dental care. The establishment of this clinic is a critical step towards addressing these healthcare gaps by enabling early detection and intervention, offering personalized care, addressing mental health concerns, ensuring ongoing care, providing preventive measures, and delivering advocacy and support.

“ At Amerigroup, we firmly believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and have access to quality healthcare as this is a crucial component of their overall wellbeing,” said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup. “ By partnering with state agencies and our clinical provider partners, we are combining our collective expertise, resources, and unwavering dedication to transform the landscape of foster care health services in Georgia.”

Georgia Families 360° serves over 32,000 youth who benefit from the program, many who are concentrated in Fulton County. Many of these individuals are involved with the juvenile court for various reasons. The newly established clinical facilities by Amerigroup offer visitors access to primary care services, early and periodic screening, diagnostic and treatment services (EPSDT), immunizations, lab services, dental care, counseling/therapy services, and more. Services are not limited to foster care members linked to Fulton County DFCS.

Eastchester Family Services (EFS) is a nationally accredited community-based organization dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of today's families. By effectively integrating behavioral health and primary care services, EFS strives to improve clinical outcomes, enhance access to healthcare, and elevate the overall quality of life for its clients and their families. Founded in 2003 by Milton Brown, a Licensed Master Social Worker and former educator in the Atlanta Public School System, EFS collaborates with federal, state, county, medical, and educational institutions to provide integrated healthcare solutions.

Every year, over 51 million school hours are lost due to poor oral health. Help A Child Smile addresses this national crisis by offering dental care that meets patients where they are. Each of their affiliated dentists are fully licensed in Georgia and they are assisted by licensed dental hygienists and/or professional dental assistants devoted to providing children with the highest level of care.

Initially opened in 2017, the clinic temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but is now reopening to resume providing essential services. The reopening event included an open house and featured remarks from Amerigroup leadership and community partners.

