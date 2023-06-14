ZEISS Unveils ZEISS Warm Eye Masks – The Comfortable and Easy Solution to Refresh Dry, Tired Eyes

The individually wrapped and disposable ZEISS Warm Eye Masks use the latest technology to provide consumers with a solution to refresh and soothe dry, tired eyes. (Photo: Business Wire)

HEBRON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEISS Vision Care today announced the release of a new product: ZEISS Warm Eye Masks. The individually wrapped and disposable ZEISS Warm Eye Masks use the latest technology to provide consumers with a solution to refresh and soothe dry, tired eyes.

ZEISS Warm Eye Masks use gentle heat to soothe, relax and stimulate the oil glands (meibomian glands) in your eyelids. The warmth helps to unblock the glands which support natural tear fluid production that keeps eyes moist and refreshed.

The masks are comfortable, designed to fit any face with soft ear loops. ZEISS Warm Eye Masks are not only relaxing but they are also convenient and extremely easy to use. They instantly selfheat to a gentle yet effective temperature that lasts 15 minutes to stimulate the eye’s own natural moisture level. Because they are individually wrapped, they are hygienic and convenient for use at home, while traveling or on-the-go.

The masks can be used for dry eye relief as well as to relieve discomforts of daily life such as sore or tired eyes, excessive screen use, airborne pollution or air conditioning. With regular use ZEISS Warm Eye Masks bring effective relief from dryness and irritation leaving eyes soothed and refreshed.

"Finding new solutions to improve the quality of people’s lives is core to the ZEISS brand. ZEISS Warm Eye Masks do just that and we are excited to further expand our range of disposable lens cleaning and eyecare solutions,” said Jens Boy, president of ZEISS Vision Care North America.

ZEISS Warm Eye Masks are now available in North America. For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/dryeyerelief.

