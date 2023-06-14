The Nintendo Summer of Play Tour Delivers Smiles and Family Fun With Stops Across the Nation

From June 15 to Aug. 28, the Nintendo Summer of Play tour will travel to various cities across the U.S. and invite guests to explore the worlds created by Nintendo Switch games through a variety of summer-themed activities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To celebrate family summer gaming, Nintendo is hosting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour to give guests of all ages the chance to discover their favorite Nintendo characters and learn more about the worlds they come from. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To celebrate family summer gaming, Nintendo is hosting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour to give guests of all ages the chance to discover their favorite Nintendo characters and learn more about the worlds they come from. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer is the perfect time to relax and spend time playing the Nintendo Switch family of systems with loved ones. To celebrate family summer gaming, Nintendo is hosting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour to give guests of all ages the chance to discover their favorite Nintendo characters and learn more about the worlds they come from. From June 15 to Aug. 28, Nintendo will travel to various cities across the U.S. and invite guests to explore the worlds created by Nintendo Switch games through a variety of summer-themed activities:

Whether it’s creating new memories with beloved Nintendo characters or seeing them in action for the first time on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, this is just a sample of the many adventures that await at this year’s event. The Nintendo Summer of Play tour offers something for every type of player in the family, from the platforming aficionado who likes to explore Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe with others, to the competitive player who prefers to brawl it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

While visiting the Nintendo Summer of Play tour, guests will receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which can be stamped after participating in various activities at the event. Once completed, they’ll have an opportunity to receive free Nintendo goodies (while supplies last). Attendees can also commemorate their Nintendo summer experience by stopping by the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth for a digital keepsake. For checking in with My Nintendo at the event, Nintendo Account holders will also receive a free gift (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem for fun rewards on my.nintendo.com.

Plus, those looking to bring the fun of the Nintendo Summer of Play tour home will receive a special GameStop coupon*, which gives them $10 off a purchase of $75 or more on select Nintendo video games and accessories.

The Nintendo Summer of Play tour is inviting guests to visit when it stops at the following locations:

Market Location Address Dates Minneapolis, MN Mall of America® 60 E Broadway

Bloomington, MN 55425 June 15 – June 18 Detroit, MI Great Lakes Crossing Outlets 4000 Baldwin Road

Auburn Hills, MI 48326 June 22 – June 25 New York, NY Meatpacking District Pop Up 60 Tenth Ave

New York, NY 10014 June 29 – July 2 Knoxville, TN West Town Mall 7600 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919 July 7 – July 10 Orlando, FL The Florida Mall 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32809 July 20 – July 23 Austin, TX Barton Creek Square 2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy

Austin, TX 78746 July 28 – July 31 Denver, CO FlatIron Crossing 1 W Flatiron Crossing Drive

Broomfield, CO 80021 Aug. 17 – Aug. 20 Los Angeles, CA Santa Monica Place® 315 Colorado Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401 Aug. 25 – Aug. 28

An additional city will be added to the Nintendo Summer of Play Tour soon. Visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/play-events/ for this announcement, as well as dates and details for all stops.

And for fans of all ages looking to close out their summer with even more Nintendo memories, Nintendo Live 2023 will take place in Seattle from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. Nintendo Live 2023 will be inspired by the games, worlds and characters of Nintendo and Nintendo Switch, and will feature gameplay, a main stage with live performances, tournaments for a range of skill levels and much more! Register now through June 22 for an opportunity to receive free tickets and attend Nintendo Live 2023. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Valid in-store only. Excludes consoles & digital software. Limit one redemption per customer. Valid 6.15.23 – 9.30.23.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.5 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.