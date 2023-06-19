Opnfi and actyv.ai Partner to Bring Embedded Finance Solutions for Businesses in South Asia, ASEAN & MEA

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embedded finance firm, Opnfi and actyv.ai, an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance, announced today a strategic partnership to bring B2B Embedded Finance (EmFi) solutions for businesses in high-growth potential markets in South Asia, ASEAN, the Middle East and Africa.

Opnfi’s B2B EmFi platform facilitates orchestration between enterprise customers and financial services institutions. This platform will allow actyv.ai to develop innovative embedded finance solutions tailored to specific needs of their corporate clients in one centralised platform. At the core of this digital transaction network lies artificial intelligence-based discovery, algorithmic credit processing and open API-based payment systems.

Amit Sharma, Managing Partner at Opnfi said, “Our strategic partnership with actyv.ai enhances our EmFi proposition and commitment to be a leading orchestrator of embedded financial services throughout the region. Our EmFi platform capabilities will enable actyv.ai to support a number of different use cases covering the entire spectrum of supply-side financing, ops-side financing and sales-side financing. We will be able to unlock value for the millions of intermediaries and retail distributors who power supply chains right down to the smallest retailer.”

Embedded finance is relevant for the financial services industry, but also the wider economy. Embedded finance, or placing a financial product in a non-financial business process, customer journey or e-commerce platform, accounted for $2.6 trillion of total US financial transactions in 2021. Its total value shall exceed $7 trillion globally by 2026 as per Bain & Co. The biggest and fastest growing geographies for EmFi in the global south region are India, ASEAN and GCC countries, with the total trade in ASEAN worth $2.5 trillion.

Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and CEO at actyv.ai shared, “Our partnership will transform financial services in the South Asia, ASEAN & MEA markets, driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship. By combining our expertise, we will democratize access to finance, empowering businesses with embedded finance capabilities.”

About ACTYV.AI

actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, transforming the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and easier. With its financial institutions partnerships, actyv.ai enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors and retailers to grow. The platform includes products like actyvGo, actyvScore, actyvPayLater, actyvInsure and actyvInvest.