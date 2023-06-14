Energy Storage Provider INTILION: Large-Scale Energy Storage System Scalecube Audited and Insured by Munich Re

PADERBORN, Germany & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the energy storage provider INTILION signed a long-term collaboration agreement with Munich Re Group (“Munich Re”), the world's largest reinsurer by premium income. The insurance product offered by Munich Re provides INTILION with the ability to insure against clients’ claims arising under the warranty and performance guarantee (Product and Performance Warranty Insurance). These commitments are the result of an extensive auditing process of the INTILION | scalecube by MunichRe.

Dr. André Haubrock, CEO of INTILION AG says: “If there had been any need for a seal of approval for the quality and longevity of our product, it has now been provided by MunichRe after a very rigourous testing process. We are proud that the respected rein-surer has agreed to offer insurance covering the five-year warranty and 10-year performance guarantee that INTILION provides to its customers. This long-term approach gives our customers the necessary security and planning capability when using our large-scale storage solutions of up to 100 MWh.“

The cooperation agreement between INTILION and MunichRe was agreed today by Dr. André Haubrock as CEO of INTILION and by Dr. Sebastian Scholz, Product Lead Energy Storage on behalf of Munich Re Group at a ceremony during the trade fair "The Smarter E" in Munich.

About INTILION AG

INTILION Aktiengesellschaft is a leading provider of innovative, highly scalable and integrable energy storage solutions (ESS) with a comprehensive range of services, primarily for use in system-relevant and critical infrastructures such as commercial, industrial and grid applications. The storage capacities of the company’s intelligent lithium-ion-based ESS products range from 70 kWh to 100 MWh. INTILION’s portfolio of solutions and services is leading the way to a decarbonised, flexible and digital energy sector, enabling the transition towards climate-neutral, renewable and clean energy use. The company’s customers include local, region-al and international utilities and energy distributors, as well as system distributors and engineering, procurement and construc-tion (EPC) contractors within Europe. INTILION AG is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, and belongs to the family-owned HOPPECKE Group, with a heritage of more than 95 years of expertise and engineering excellence in batteries.

For further information, please visit https://intilion.com.

About Munich Re

Munich Re Group is a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector. The insurance for Intilion is underwritten by a Munich Re Group primary insurer, an S&P AA-rated international insurance company.

For more information, visit www.Munichre.com or Electrical Energy Storage Systems Insurance | Munich Re.