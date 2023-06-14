VoPay and Parvis Invest Inc. Bring Cutting-Edge Payment Solutions to Canadian Investors in a US $7.82T Real Estate Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the value of the real estate market reaching US$7.82tn this year, the leading provider of embedded financial technology solutions VoPay, joins forces with Parvis Invest Inc. to offer real estate investors a simpler, faster and more secure payment method than cheques or wire transfers.

“This partnership aligns with our organization’s mission of making financial products and services more accessible to North Americans,” said Hamed Arbabi, VoPay Founder & CEO. “Parvis is at the forefront of engaging the next generation in real estate investing and we are proud to work together to streamline transactions through its online platform.”

Parvis Invest Inc., a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities for all, has recently launched its full-service platform that offers comprehensive Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) services to developers across Canada - a service that will be further optimized with EFT payment solutions.

With VoPay’s advanced EFT solutions, it will offer Parvis’ customers a new payment gateway that does not require a bank branch visit to do a wire transfer. These efficiencies will not only enhance the customer experience but also enable control and visibility, improve cash flow, strengthen security and drive revenue. EFT transfers are one of three payment methods, also including Wire and Registered Funds, that Parvis Invest Inc. offers investors to efficiently facilitate payments across a variety of mediums.

“Integrating EFTs can be complex, and working with a team that not only has cutting-edge technology but also offers excellent customer service is critical in our current growth stage,” said David Michaud, CEO, Parvis Invest Inc. “As we continue to scale our business, we will experiment with more embedded payments solutions to sustain consistent growth and output over the long term.”

Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) are paving the way for a paper-free banking system and have been a game changer for investors in recent years. This innovative approach to payments has contributed to improved operational efficiencies for 68 per cent of firms and a 40 per cent increase in customer satisfaction.

About VoPay

Offering industry-leading financial technology to Canadian enterprises, VoPay’s Fintech-as-a-Service platform embeds financial services and real-time payment capabilities into existing applications, products or services through a single and scalable API. VoPay’s unified technology stack eliminates the need to build the infrastructure and integrate multiple disparate financial systems. Businesses can go to market faster and offer innovative financial solutions to their customers. Discover VoPay’s intelligent and secure bank payments at: https://vopay.com.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.