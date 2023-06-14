Just in Time for Father’s Day, O’Charley’s Invites Families to Take Their Tastebuds on a ‘RO’ad Trip’ with New Summer Menu Items

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is celebrating Summer with an all-new menu featuring delicious offerings designed to take guests’ tastebuds on a RO’ad Trip across the U.S. O’Charley’s also invites guests to arrive early on Father’s Day, June 18, as all locations will be opening at 10 a.m. that morning.

Starting June 16 (just in time for Father’s Day!) and running through July 4, the menu will feature mouth-watering options that highlight culinary flavors across the United States, including an all-new, all-American Kids Grilled Cheese. Menu highlights include:

NEW! Colossal Lobster Roll –100% North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery to pile high on our grilled brioche roll. Served with fries & cole slaw. $24.99

NEW! Hot Buttered Colossal Lobster Roll – Warm and buttery! 100% North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat to pile high on our grilled brioche roll. Served with fries & cole slaw. $26.99

Louisiana Sirloin – USDA Choice 12-oz. Top Sirloin, grilled with Louisiana seasoning and topped with Cajun butter. Served with two sides. $19.99

New! Kids Grilled Cheese – American cheese on Texas Toast. With side item. $3.49

Our culinary RO’ad Trip also includes delicious drinks made to highlight places such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and California. The full drink lineup will include $3 domestic drafts, $5 Jack Daniels, $6 Woodford Cocktails, and the all-new Strawberry Rosé Spritz, which features juicy pureed strawberries meeting bright lemon and simple syrup for a refreshing sweetness. Shaken with Tito’s vodka and topped with California rosé and a splash of Sprite, this spritz proves to be the perfect roundup to this delicious trip for the senses.

Additionally, O’Charley’s is continuing to donate $1 for every cobbler purchase to the Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit providing educational scholarships and grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 120 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.