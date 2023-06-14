SolaBlock, Inc. Partners With CESMII To Focus on Sustainability and Expand Its Smart Manufacturing Resources and Offerings

SolaBlock addresses the need for vertical, masonry-backed solar power to provide renewable energy for customers seeking green energy alternatives. SolaBlock’s solar masonry units (SMUs) are designed specifically to be longer-lasting and weather resistant, theft-proof, and vandal-resistant than traditional solar products. (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. & TROY, New York--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolaBlock, an innovative startup in the renewable energy space, has joined as the newest member of CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute.

Selected as one of “10 Startups to Watch in 2021” by Construction Global Magazine, SolaBlock uses photovoltaic-embedded solar masonry units (SMUs) to transform buildings – traditionally massive consumers of energy -- into energy producers.

The company’s mission is two-fold, according to Eric Planey, SolaBlock CEO.

“First, we address the need for vertical solar solutions in urban and remote locations where conventional solar arrays are poorly suited,” he said. “Second, our technology can provide effective and immediate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as we all work toward a more sustainable future.”

SolaBlock offers an ideal fit for CESMII, according to John Dyck, CESMII CEO. “This is a highly innovative and exciting organization, demonstrating the kind of breakthrough thinking that’s vital in achieving our nation’s sustainability targets!” he said. “As a clean energy startup, they’re in a great position to benefit from CESMII's Smart Manufacturing workforce development resources, support ecosystem and technologies to ensure smooth, successful new program launches with respect to time, cost of ownership, and quality, and along the way, our members, and our nation as a whole will be the beneficiaries of their clean tech!”

Planey agreed. “Our technology offers a novel approach to green construction, changing the building envelop from a passive structure into an active, energy-producing asset,” he said. “Joining the CESMII family will help us bring this exciting technology to market quicker and more effectively. On the other hand, we look forward to contributing our ideas and learnings to the rapidly growing smart manufacturing ecosystem.”

SolaBlock was connected with CESMII during the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center (SMIC) Grand Opening at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute earlier this year.

About CESMII

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – has a total investment of $140M from Department of Energy funding and public/private partnership contributions, with a mandate to create a more competitive manufacturing environment here in the US. CESMII is one of 16 Manufacturing USA institutes on this mission to increase manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is the program and administrative home of CESMII. For more information about CESMII, its history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org

About SolaBlock, Inc.

Founded by renewable energy expert Patrick Quinlan and veteran mason Jason Laverty, SolaBlock addresses the need for vertical, masonry-backed solar power to provide renewable energy for customers seeking green energy alternatives. SolaBlock’s SMUs are designed specifically to be longer-lasting and weather resistant, theft-proof, and vandal resistant than traditional solar products. SolaBlock’s behind-the-meter, on-site building embedded solar solution offers an opportunity to gain additional LEED certification points while offsetting carbon on the road to achieving Net Zero emission status. For more information, visit www.solablock.com.