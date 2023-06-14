AMI Announces Joint Venture with Inspira Health and RDI

GALLOWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI), Inspira Health and Regional Diagnostic Imaging (RDI) are proud to announce a joint venture agreement involving several outpatient locations in South Jersey.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMI, Inspira and RDI will partner at nine existing imaging centers, including three AMI locations (Upper Deerfield, Vineland and AMI Vascular Institute --Vineland). Also included are six Inspira locations (Sicklerville, Tomlin Station (Mullica Hill), Glassboro, Women’s Imaging Center Vineland, Delsea (Vineland), and Woolwich Township. All locations will be branded as AMI at Inspira Health.

“This partnership will allow us to expand into Gloucester and Camden counties with a partner that has a long-standing history of serving these communities and will also allow us to provide an expanded suite of imaging and vascular services to patients,” according to Dr. David Levi, CEO of AMI.

“AMI brings vast expertise in providing outpatient imaging services,” said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. “By working together with them and our long-time radiology partner RDI, we will be able to increase access, schedule studies more quickly, expand services and enhance the patient experience for all of our patients.”

The agreement is in effect as of June 12, 2023. Patients with appointments at any of the above locations will experience no changes in the date or time of their appointment.

Patients with questions or who wish to make an appointment may call (856) 459-3855 or visit www.amiatinspira.com.

About Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI)

Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI) is a quality-driven medical imaging practice committed to clinical excellence by providing innovative service and compassionate care. With more than 63 board certified providers with extensive training in various medical subspecialties, 700 staff members and 17 office locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Monmouth Counties, AMI is one of the largest and most comprehensive provider of imaging services in New Jersey.

AMI started in 1964 as a one-man radiology practice. The goal was to serve the community by combining sensitive patient care with delivery of the most rapid, accurate diagnostic imaging services possible. The desire was to bring state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging technology and quality of care to the southern New Jersey region. The practice has grown as the area has grown yet the focus and commitment remains the same – to provide innovative service and compassionate care that exceeds expectations as the leading radiology practice in New Jersey. For more information about AMI visit www.aminj.com or call (609) 677-9729.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 234 medical residents and fellows in 14 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and locations throughout South Jersey. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,200-member medical staff and more than 7,000 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services, including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health, joined the Inspira Health Network in December 2022. The Salem Medical Center team includes approximately 350 employees and a 225-member medical staff. The hospital has served the community for more than 100 years.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, Inspira Health is focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit http://www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA

About Regional Diagnostic Imaging

Regional Diagnostic Imaging (RDI) has been the radiology provider for Inspira Health since 2006. Chaired by Dr. Lawrence Neustadter, the group has grown along with the hospital system and now comprises 30 radiologists, covering all subspecialties within the field. Under a new joint venture with AMI, the pooled resources and expertise of both groups will expand access and enhance the overall experience for the betterment of patients throughout the region.