altafiber Announces Agreement to Acquire the Fiber Assets of Bridgewired

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 9, 2023, altafiber and Bridgewired executed an agreement under which altafiber will acquire the broadband infrastructure assets of Bridgewired, LLC, a Waynesville, Ohio-based company that operates a fiber optic network delivering gigabit Internet speeds to locations in portions of Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County.

Under terms of the agreement, altafiber will also assume responsibility for Bridgewired’s existing customer base along with its fiber network. Bridgewired has also agreed to provide certain management services to altafiber under a transition services agreement that will be entered into at closing. The parties expect the closing of the transaction to occur in the third quarter of 2023.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, which reaches approximately 80 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati. The acquisition of Bridgewired complements altafiber’s ongoing fiber expansion in Warren, Greene and Clinton Counties.

Bridgewired was formed in 2016 and began building fiber that year in Warren County. Since then, the company has expanded into Greene County and Clinton County, and today operates 65 miles of main line fiber optic lines that offer gigabit connectivity to approximately 1,500 addresses.

“The team at Bridgewired has been tirelessly committed to providing the best fiber Internet service available for rural residents and businesses in Warren, Greene, and Clinton Counties,” said Josh Bouchair, President and Founder of Bridgewired. “We are confident that altafiber will carry on this commitment, along with providing new and existing customers with enhanced service offerings.”

“The Bridgewired team shares our commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience and increasing digital equity in the areas we serve through broadband connectivity,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business for altafiber. “We look forward to building on the strong foundation Bridgewired has established and increasing access to gigabit Internet to consumers and businesses in Warren County, Greene County, and Clinton County.”

Existing Bridgewired customers may find additional information about this announcement, altafiber’s products and services available to them, and their upcoming integration into the altafiber product family, via this link.

