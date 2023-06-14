MetLife and Lyra Health Expand Access to Workforce Mental Health Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife (NYSE: MET), a leading provider of disability and absence management services, and Lyra Health, a leader in global workforce mental health solutions, today announced a new initiative to provide employees with access to mental health services as part of their recovery when they file a disability or absence claim.

With only 41% of today’s employees feeling holistically well, according to MetLife’ 21st Employee Benefit Trends Study, employees are looking to their employer for support. In fact, 80% of employees say their employer has a responsibility for the well-being of their employees and 86% of employers agree1. As employees’ expectations continue to rise, access to benefits that support health, financial security and flexibility during claims and absences can help support employees’ needs both at and outside of work.

This collaboration connects eligible employees to Lyra’s global network of more than 28,000 providers through a referral at the beginning of their claim, offering faster access to mental health care that has been clinically demonstrated to improve anxiety and depression symptoms in nearly nine of 10 people2. This integrated approach enables employers to provide their employees with access to more comprehensive well-being services during their leave, while also helping employers with the administrative tasks associated with disability claims and mental health resources.

“Disability and absence management services support our customers’ employees during some of the most critical times, protecting and supporting their health during recovery,” said Juliane Kowalski, senior vice president, Group Benefits at MetLife. “Collaborating with Lyra Health is one way we can further support our claimants’ holistic well-being during their claim or absence with available mental health offerings to assist their individual needs throughout their journey.”

As mental health issues like depression have been reported as the leading cause of disability worldwide, access to mental health services – including Lyra Health’s solutions – is demonstrated to reduce medical costs, may improve employee retention, and avoid productivity loss3.

“Lyra’s evidence-based mental health care and MetLife’s disability and absence management work in concert to help ensure that people can easily access high quality care when they need it most,” said Sean McBride, chief revenue officer, Lyra Health. “Lyra is proud to work with MetLife on this new and important pathway to care for people in need.”

Focused on delivering seamless claim experiences that support employees’ total holistic well-being, MetLife understands the key role mental health support plays in the disability and absence journey. Recognizing that each employer and its workforce has unique needs, MetLife’s capabilities enable integration of a range of wellbeing solutions to deliver a comprehensive claims experience to its existing and new customers.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, serving more than 15 million global employees and their dependents. Lyra is transforming access to life changing mental health care using AI powered triage, personalized support, and an innovative digital platform to deliver evidenced-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to an exclusive network of mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and ensure equitable outcomes across race and ethnicity. Independent peer-reviewed research confirms that Lyra’s therapy helps people recover twice as fast. For more information on how Lyra can help you create a mentally healthy culture, visit lyrahealth.com.

1 MetLife’s 21st annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study, 2023

2 Telemedicine and e-health, 7 Oct 2022 Real-World Evaluation of a Large-Scale Blended Care-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program for Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

3 Population Health Management, 2023 The Impact of a Workforce Mental Health Program on Employer Medical Plan Spend: An Application of Cost Efficiency Measurement for Mental Health Care