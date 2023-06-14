Krasdale Foods and PowerFlex Launch the Largest Solar System in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krasdale Foods, a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, and PowerFlex, a national provider of intelligent solar, storage and EV charging solutions for commercial customers, yesterday celebrated the completion of the largest solar energy installation in the Bronx and one of the largest in New York City. The event, held at Krasdale’s distribution center in Hunts Point, was attended by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Assemblymember Amanda Septimo, and others.

“For decades, large trucks have regularly driven in and out of the Hunts Point food distribution center — pumping pollution into the air and highlighting the need for clean energy in the area,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Krasdale Foods is stepping up to offset those emissions and power up solar energy in Hunts Point with the Bronx’s largest solar power installation. I want to thank Krasdale Foods and PowerFlex for doing their part in the fight against climate change and for helping to bring sustainable living to our city.”

Krasdale's new 2.7 megawatt (MW) community solar project will share its environmental and financial benefits with the local community. Residents of the Bronx can subscribe to the project and receive credits on their electricity bill for a portion of the solar energy generated. The program will help approximately 300 Bronx residents reduce their electric bills. Community solar enables access to clean, renewable energy for homeowners, renters, and business owners who may not have ideal conditions to directly install solar panels onsite.

The system will generate an estimated 3.4 million kWh of solar energy per year, avoiding the carbon emissions equivalent to fully powering more than 300 U.S. homes annually. The carbon offset is also equivalent to the amount sequestered by 2,850 acres of U.S. forests per year, according to EPA estimates.

“We are proud to partner with PowerFlex on this monumental community solar project,” said Gus Lebiak, Krasdale’s president and COO. “Krasdale continues our mission of helping the communities we serve, and this new solar roof is a commitment to clean energy for the Bronx, its residents, and Krasdale employees.”

“It’s rewarding to work with Krasdale on this large onsite community solar project that will generate a significant amount of renewable energy and help the company achieve its sustainability goals,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “This community solar system will harness the clean energy of the sun to power Krasdale’s operations, as well as hundreds of families in the Bronx. This notable project demonstrates that, together, we can achieve a cleaner, greener future.”

PowerFlex received more than $1.3 million in support from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through its NY-Sun Program, which is helping make solar more accessible to families, businesses, and communities across the state. Since its inception, solar in New York has grown over 3,000 percent, leveraged nearly $7.3 billion in private investments, and decreased in cost by 73 percent. Currently, installed distributed solar projects, combined with the projects that are under development, bring the State to 95 percent of the current Climate Act goal to install six gigawatts of distributed solar by 2025.

“New York’s position as the nation’s top community solar market would not be possible without strong private-public partnerships with companies like Krasdale Foods and PowerFlex,” said Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA President and CEO. “Through our shared investments, together we are not only making clean energy more accessible in communities like the Bronx—we are also advancing our climate goals while setting an example for other states to follow.”

Video footage of the solar system is available here.

About Krasdale Foods

Krasdale Foods is a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services to independent grocery store owners, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has grown throughout the Northeast and Florida with supermarket and grocery store banners that include: CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

About PowerFlex

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables affiliate, is a leading national provider of intelligent onsite energy solutions that support carbon-free electrification and transportation. The Company delivers integrated solar, storage, EV charging, and microgrid systems to businesses and organizations. As a single full-service provider, PowerFlex customizes clean technology solutions to help clients achieve their energy and sustainability goals. Through the comprehensive PowerFlex X platform, PowerFlex leverages patented smart software to control, monitor, and optimize a client’s distributed energy resources to reduce cost and maximize return on investment. For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.