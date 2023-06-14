EY Announces Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award Winner

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Apurva was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Apurva Saraf commented “I am humbled and grateful to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the 350+ strong Cosette team in the US. This recognition is yet another reminder that true success is not measured by individual achievements, but by the positive change we bring to the lives of others, which is especially true at Cosette where we are Innovating Every Day to improve the lives of our patients and prescribers.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a New Jersey award winner, Apurva is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. Cosette has a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and migraine indications. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories, which has led to consistent supply to customers and commercialization success. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by more than 350+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm. www.cosettepharma.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.