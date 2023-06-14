DYPER Sets New Standard for Environmental Responsibility in Diapering with Debut of New Product Line

DYPER's new fully recyclable kraft paper packaging for single packs in retail stores is the first of its kind for the category in North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

DYPER's new fully recyclable kraft paper packaging for single packs in retail stores is the first of its kind for the category in North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diaper company that is on a mission to create the kindest diaper possible for your baby and their planet, has announced the launch of their newly designed diaper and fully recyclable kraft paper packaging now manufactured in North America – marking a major step forward in both the single-use diaper and packaging industries.

Plastic waste in diapering is a huge problem. The vast majority of disposable diapers are constructed with two water bottles worth of plastic and sold in single packs with virgin plastic packaging. In fact, about 36% of all plastic is used for packaging, and 85% of it ends up in the landfill, where it can take up to 500 years to break down (source: UN Environmental Program).

"DYPER’s new product line represents a significant step forward in our mission to reduce plastic waste and build a healthier planet for our children," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. "Parents shouldn’t have to choose between their baby's well-being and the environment. By using materials such as paper, natural wax and clay in our packaging and plant-based materials in our diapers, we hope to set an industrywide example that we can all reduce our reliance on plastics as a society.”

This launch marks DYPER’s successful transition to fully recyclable paper packaging for single packs in retail stores – a first of its kind for the category in North America. Packaging for DYPER’s larger Club Boxes is fully recyclable, with inner packs utilizing post-consumer resin (PCR). Repurposing old plastics that would otherwise have gone to the landfill is central to driving the circular economy and a reduced carbon footprint. Additionally, Club Boxes and inner packs are now certified by the How 2 Recycle labeling program, which clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

The diaper itself has also undergone improvements, including a thinner absorbent core and sizing optimized for comfort and fit - without sacrificing absorbancy or performance. The new diaper remains a certified USDA BioPreferred® 55% Product, DermaTest® 5 star rated, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified and made with wood pulp certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®).

DYPER now also utilizes manufacturing in North America to ensure a reduced carbon footprint, improved shipping lead times and a more promising innovation pipeline.

DYPER has been working since 2018 to solve the great diaper dilemma and won’t stop innovating until they make a fully plant-based diaper that can safely avoid landfills. While there is no perfect solution, every little bit of incremental change adds up to a big impact in the long run.

Additional DYPER offerings include:

DYPER Health : DYPER offers at-home testing to deliver science-based insights into the pressing questions many families have. Offerings include the DYPER Baby Gut Health Kit, Children's Advanced DNA Kit, Breast Milk Test Kit and Adult Vaginal Microbiome Test Kit, with more tests on the way.

: DYPER offers at-home testing to deliver science-based insights into the pressing questions many families have. Offerings include the DYPER Baby Gut Health Kit, Children's Advanced DNA Kit, Breast Milk Test Kit and Adult Vaginal Microbiome Test Kit, with more tests on the way. REDYPER ™ : DYPER aims to keep their used products out of landfills through their optional REDYPER program, in which families can opt into curbside pickup (in 22+ cities and growing) or ship their soiled products back for responsible disposal. To date, over 11.5 million pounds of dirty diapers have been diverted from the landfill and converted into beneficial topsoil. Additionally, DYPER is expanding their REDYPER capabilities through their newly announced BYOCHAR technology, which will help reduce landfill waste by converting soiled diapers and wipes into usable biochar at scale.

: DYPER aims to keep their used products out of landfills through their optional REDYPER program, in which families can opt into curbside pickup (in 22+ cities and growing) or ship their soiled products back for responsible disposal. To date, over 11.5 million pounds of dirty diapers have been diverted from the landfill and converted into beneficial topsoil. Additionally, DYPER is expanding their REDYPER capabilities through their newly announced BYOCHAR technology, which will help reduce landfill waste by converting soiled diapers and wipes into usable biochar at scale. DYPER Perks Program: Customers are rewarded for choosing DYPER to better care for their baby and the planet, and receive points for just about anything, from joining the Perks Program to celebrating birthdays, following DYPER on social media and making purchases. Points can be converted into cash discounts or free products, with special category bonuses. Users can share unique referral links to earn bonus points and give friends $25 off their first recurring delivery.

DYPER is a leader in the environmentally responsible disposable diaper category with its diapers constructed from plant-based materials and made without chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. They're unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent, and made with innovative materials such as viscose from Bamboo.

DYPER products are available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Whole Foods Market, and Walmart.

About DYPER™

DYPER, a Certified B Corp, is the simply kind and responsible diaper company that cares for your baby and their planet. DYPER takes this pledge seriously and strives to be kind with each material selection, partner choice and customer interaction. Kind Business: Proudly B Corp Certified means the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. Kind Materials: Products are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and maximize renewable resources. Diapers are OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified for safety and DermaTest® 5-star clinically tested for skin compatibility. Kind Sourcing: Wood pulp is sourced from responsibly managed forests and the supply chain is independently audited. Viscose from Bamboo is OEKO-TEX® STeP certified, verifying environmentally and socially responsible production. Kind Disposal: Customers can reduce the impact of diapering with their optional REDYPER™ program, in which used diapers and wipes are returned for centralized commercial composting. Learn more at DYPER.com.