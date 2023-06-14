Zenbase and Avenue Living Communities Announce CreditBuilder Program Partnership

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase, the first service to offer automated and verified rent reporting in Canada, has partnered with Avenue Living Communities to offer over 25,000 residents the ability to build personal credit on existing rent payments. Regardless of payment method, residents can make their single largest monthly payment go further with the help of CreditBuilder to reduce interest payments, access better financial products, and build a verified and sharable rent payment history.

“Avenue Living Communities and Zenbase are creating access to credit and financial opportunities for a significant number of residents across their communities,” said Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase. “As part of our mission to redesign rent payments for the financial health of unbanked or underbanked individuals, including newcomers, this partnership creates a new standard for rental reporting. As a pioneer in the multi-family market and with a consistent focus on delivering positive social impact, Avenue Living Communities’ reach and operations allow Zenbase to propel its vision to provide equitable financial access for over 10 million Canadians who are credit invisible or have thin-file.”

Avenue Living Communities is the first property manager in Canada to adopt a rent reporting program such as CreditBuilder.

“We are pleased to enhance our partnership with Zenbase through the CreditBuilder program, which is available to each and every resident,” says Louise Elsey, COO of Avenue Living Communities. “This significant economic advantage will benefit the financial future of everyone who calls Avenue Living Communities home. With residents always top-of-mind, integrating CreditBuilder into our ever-evolving business aligns with our commitment to providing service excellence and innovative solutions.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in rewarding and flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions aid the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month, but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase fixed that misalignment by offering residents the option to split their rent into two monthly payments and provide other financial health solutions such as rent reporting. For more information on how to get started with Zenbase or CreditBuilder, visit myzenbase.com.

About Avenue Living Communities

Avenue Living Communities was founded in 2006 and is Western Canada’s fastest growing private rental properties operator with an expanding presence in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. With over 340 residential properties in more than 20 locations, Avenue Living Communities strives to provide exemplary resident experiences with safe, welcoming and affordable rental communities. By bringing people together across the Prairies via apartment and townhome living, we are committed to addressing every resident’s needs and fostering a true sense of community for years to come. Please visit avenueliving.ca for more information.