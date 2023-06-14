KBRA Credit Profile Releases CREFC June Conference 2023: Day 2 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases its Day 2 recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) June Conference 2023. Day 2 kicked off with the CREFC Legislative & Regulatory Update Forum, where participants discussed ongoing policy adjustments impacting the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) industry. Registrants listened in as market participants laid out concerns and outlooks for their particular segments of the industry.

Key Takeaways

Regulatory concerns were focal points for discussion, with the proposed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 192 and 144A featuring throughout the day.

Lower CRE transaction volume has hindered price discovery; alternative structures are being sought to increase deal volume.

Alternative and conduit lenders are well positioned to benefit from the slowdown in regional bank lending.

Lenders and CRE securitization investors expressed an unwillingness to increase their risk thresholds, leaving the onus on borrowers to bridge the gap via equity contributions and healthy funding of reserve accounts.

