Dallas ISD Selects Carnegie Learning Math Curriculum for all Secondary Schools

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced a new partnership with all Dallas Independent School District (ISD) middle and high schools to provide math education for over 66,000 students. The program starts this fall.

The second-largest public school district in Texas, Dallas ISD encompasses 12 counties and is recognized as one of the fastest-improving school districts in America. Led by Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde, the district is committed to providing the highest-quality math curriculum for students.

According to Executive Director of STEM at Dallas ISD Michael Ruiz, Carnegie Learning’s Texas Math Solution provided a new approach to teaching math. “For me, it was really clear how the curriculum was going to benefit secondary students. Carnegie is taking the parts and changing the way we put them together and doing it in a way that makes sense for more kids. Once we started with the program, it was a snowball of success.”

Designed to meet Texas Education standards, the Texas Math Solution leverages data and proven blended learning to improve student performance. Muleshoe, TX, ISD saw a 333% increase in students with masters on the math portion of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) in just one year of using the Texas Math Solution. In Levelland, TX, over 90% of students demonstrated growth in their first year with the high-quality curriculum and saw major gains among special education students as well as high-achieving students.

“Dallas ISD is an award-winning school district with very high standards for curriculum providers,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “We understand they do not make these decisions lightly, and we are so gratified to have the opportunity to partner with them to educate the next generation of leaders in Texas. Together we can create a model for other districts to emulate as we evolve and thrive in a collaborative learning environment. We are excited to be on this journey together.”

About Dallas ISD

The Dallas Independent School District is continually preparing nearly 141,000 students for college or a career. The district offers a competitive mix of innovative programs, choice programs and instructional initiatives that support the increased academic achievement and the social and emotional development of its students. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is the leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With award-winning offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is delivering real and lasting results for teachers and students. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for using the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our 700+ employees across North America are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.