Talitha Coffee Launches to Empower Survivors of Sex Trafficking Through Ethical Coffee Roasting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talitha Coffee, a new specialty coffee roaster, headquartered in San Diego, announces its launch with a mission to produce high-quality, locally roasted coffee at an accessible price point, making an impact by providing employment opportunities, training and support networks for survivors of sex trafficking as they build hopeful futures.

Talitha’s focus is on being more than a coffee brand – it's a people-first coffee roasting company that is building a community committed to creating change together. Each bag of coffee supports this collaborative endeavor, directly contributing to a journey of healing, empowerment, and shared triumph.

Witnessing the devastating intergenerational impact of trafficking from a young age, co-founders Jenny Barber and her husband Robert recognized the need for a sustainable solution. Combining their commitment and dedication to advocating for survivors with their passion for craft coffee, Talitha empowers these individuals to take back their power and write their own story.

To extend its community reach, the coffee roasting company has also created “Talitha Survivor Support Network,” made up of a team of experts and organization leaders in the field of anti-trafficking. Through this network of collaboration, the company looks to further bolster its effectiveness in facilitating reintegration, reentry, and restoration for survivors.

"Our goal is to inspire others by demonstrating that it is possible to make a positive impact while also creating value for customers, employees, and communities alike," says Jenny Barber, Talitha Coffee co-founder. "We want to be a leader in a world where businesses are both profitable and transformative in facilitating positive change, as we are striving to accomplish in the anti-trafficking movement."

Talitha Coffee’s hope-filled approachable specialty coffee will be available beginning at the end of the month from its online retail store with a focus on customizable coffee subscriptions and a full-service wholesale program providing coffee for businesses including cafes, restaurants, and hotels. The wholesale program also provides guidance for coffee bar layouts, equipment sourcing, supplies, menu design, and comprehensive professional barista staff training.

About Talitha Coffee

Talitha Coffee, headquartered in San Diego, CA is a people-first specialty coffee roaster with a mission to produce high-quality, locally roasted coffee at an accessible price point, making an impact through employment opportunities, training and support networks for survivors of sex trafficking as they build hopeful futures.

The company collaborates with organizations through its “Talitha Survivor Support Network,” made up of a team of experts and organization leaders in the field of anti-trafficking and through the support of its customers to create a greater impact in the fight against sex trafficking.

Talitha is committed to sourcing and roasting only the highest quality beans using sustainable and ethical practices. In addition to a variety of exceptional coffee bean offerings and online subscriptions, the company offers a full-service wholesale program for a variety of businesses including restaurants, cafes, and hotels providing quality coffee beans and comprehensive professional coffee training, equipment sourcing and setup, and supplies to ensure their customers’ success.

Talitha partners with coffee-sourcing organizations that guarantee ethical supply chains, ensuring fair payment and respect for farmers who produce the beans. It also actively works to expand its direct trade relationships with farmers from various coffee origins. Talitha's skilled roasters expertly roast each batch of beans to draw out unique flavors and take pride in offering a product that aligns with company values.

For more information about Talitha Coffee, visit talitha.com. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates and join the movement towards positive change one cup at a time.