Enable Announces Partnership with State of Flux to Help Build Mutually Beneficial Relationships Between Businesses and their Suppliers Powered by Rebate Management Education

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enable, the leading collaborative rebate management solution, announced today that it is entering a partnership with State of Flux (APAC, EMEA and NAM), a provider of software and services that helps organizations improve the value obtained from their supplier relationships. The powerhouse partnership will enable businesses to build stronger supplier management.

“State of Flux has an incredible depth of understanding of the key challenges enterprises are facing in managing their supply chains and corresponding trading relationships,” says Andrew Butt, Co-Founder and CEO of Enable. “We are excited to pair Enable's solutions with State of Flux's expertise and consultative approach to pursue our shared strategic goal of improving supplier management and collaboration through technology across the global supply chain.”

“At State of Flux, we know how important getting the basics of a supplier relationship right,” says Alan Day, Chairman and Founder of State of Flux. “None more important than the management of money, and often we see a relationship turn sour from disagreements over rebates and how these are managed. That’s why we are incredibly excited to partner with Enable, experts in rebate management with a unique approach that helps build strong relationships.”

Enable and State of Flux will work together as like-minded technology providers to bring education on rebate management to the forefront for supply chain, procurement and sales professionals. This education program will be added to State of Flux’s wide breadth of training which includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, account management and more, via a delivery model of interactive webinars, assignment and coaching with a dedicated State of Flux instructor. The organizations will also provide expertise and innovative solutions to businesses looking to enhance their supply chain and procurement strategies.

Day added: “Our joint efforts are focused on exploring the positive impact that rebates can have on strategic partnerships while minimizing any potential negative effects. Together, we aim to deliver significant value to our clients, enabling them to cultivate enduring and mutually beneficial relationships with their suppliers.”

ABOUT ENABLE

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting, and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals.

ABOUT STATE OF FLUX

State of Flux is a leading provider of software and services that help organizations improve the value obtained from their supplier relationships. With over 19 years of experience and world-class proprietary research, State of Flux is committed to enhancing strategic supplier relationships as a core ingredient for long-term sustainable advantage. Their mission is to ensure that their clients create mutually beneficial value with their suppliers, leading to success. Global industry leaders trust State of Flux's market experts to unlock value, manage risk, and increase transparency in their procurement, supply chain processes, and supplier relationships.