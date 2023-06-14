Wedgewood Pharmacy Merges with Blue Rabbit to Deliver Exceptional Veterinary Pharmacy Services Nationwide

SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedgewood Pharmacy, the nation’s largest veterinary compounding pharmacy, announced its merger with Blue Rabbit, an emerging leader in veterinary prescription management and pharmacy solutions.

The combined business, led by Wedgewood’s CEO Marcy Bliss, seeks to ensure exceptionally fast service of high-quality preparations to its more than 70,000 veterinary customers via an expanded network of nationally licensed and accredited pharmacies dedicated exclusively to animal health. The merger adds small-animal dispensing locations in Novato, CA, and Raleigh, NC, as well as dedicated equine pharmacies in Lexington, KY, and Bakersfield, CA, to Wedgewood’s existing facilities in Swedesboro, NJ, Scottsdale, AZ, and San Jose, CA, which will be led by Joseph Costa, president of the Compounding Division.

“Our merger with Blue Rabbit marks a significant milestone in Wedgewood’s growth. It strengthens our capacity to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, customized medications quickly, easily, and affordably,” said Bliss. “Additionally, the merger empowers us to provide enhanced services that better support veterinarians and elevate patient care, further underscoring our mission to improve the lives of animals and those who love them.”

Benjamin Shaw, the founder of Blue Rabbit, who will join Wedgewood as president of the Blue Rabbit Division and member of the board of directors, shared his vision for the combined company: “Wedgewood Pharmacy is one of the most trusted brands in veterinary medicine and the category-defining leader in innovative veterinary pharmacy. The combined company will empower veterinarians with a next-generation pharmacy platform for faster service and an improved client experience.”

Merger Highlights

Wedgewood Pharmacy and Blue Rabbit merge to create a category-defining leader in veterinary pharmacy services.

The merger combines Wedgewood Pharmacy’s leadership in custom compounding pharmacy services with Blue Rabbit’s innovative veterinary prescription management technology and five regional pharmacies.

The collaboration aims to redefine the standards of veterinary pharmacy services by elevating service capabilities, accelerating medication delivery, and enhancing access to an expanded formulary.

The merger will establish a specialized team solely dedicated to equine health, offering comprehensive sales, marketing, customer care, and pharmacy services tailored to the unique requirements of horses and their caretakers.

The merger will also enable the creation of a dedicated team focused on wildlife, exotic animal care, and zoo services, providing comprehensive sales, marketing, customer care, and pharmacy support specifically tailored to the unique needs of these animal populations.

The combined company is preparing to announce updates on expanded offerings and services that will empower veterinarians with next-generation pharmacy services to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the transaction, Blue Rabbit was advised by Morgan Lewis, Reed Smith, and Goldman Sachs; Wedgewood was advised by Ropes & Gray. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wedgewood Pharmacy

Wedgewood is one of the most trusted animal health pharmacies in the United States. It is devoted to partnering with veterinarians to provide exceptional service, quality, and exact care to individual animals. The company’s approach respects and honors the unique individuality of every animal, pet owner, and animal health professional—and the veterinarians trusted to oversee animal wellbeing. The Wedgewood team serves more than 70,000 veterinarians, helping more than one million animals throughout the U.S. annually. The portfolio of Wedgewood’s facilities includes Wedgewood Connect, an FDA-registered, cGMP 503b Outsourcing Facility.

About Blue Rabbit

Blue Rabbit is a leading provider of veterinary healthcare technology, pharmacy services, and care coordination solutions. Its 200 passionate and experienced animal health professionals serve the veterinary community through a network of five pharmacies nationwide and a technology center in Portland, ME. The Blue Rabbit team is driven by a collective vision of improving patient health and practice financial outcomes through improved medical compliance and an exceptional client experience.