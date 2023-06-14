Minute Media Unveils ‘Here to Stay: It’s Not Just a Year, It’s a Movement’ Campaign Ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minute Media, a leading global technology and content company, today unveiled its new campaign ‘Here to Stay: It’s Not Just a Year, It’s a Movement’ to highlight the support needed for women’s sports throughout the year and not just around global events like the World Cup. Minute Media and its house of sports and culture content brands including The Players’ Tribune, 90min and FanSided, will utilize the spotlight on this summer’s Women’s World Cup to deliver a rally cry for other brands and media organizations to commit to giving women the platform they deserve, year-round.

The ‘Here to Stay’ campaign will come to life through a combination of out-of-home activations in key cities, an increased social content cadence and impactful editorial features. The OOH component, “Take a Look in the Mirror,” will feature reflective mirror-like placements with motivational copy and questions that challenge how brands and individuals can support women. The campaign will also include a “Walking the Walk” activation which will feature video interviews, hosted by women’s football influencers Rachel O’Sullivan and Sophie Downey from GirlsontheBall, an online platform dedicated to promoting women’s football in the UK and Ireland, alongside other influential women in sports who are advocating for change and paving the path for the next generation of women. This content will be promoted throughout Minute Media’s social channels and will be paired with ongoing editorial features from both the athlete perspective via The Players’ Tribune as well as 90min’s unique fan perspective, covering athletes on and off the pitch.

“There’s been some rumblings that 2023 is the ‘year of the woman’ in sports. At Minute Media, we believe that women don’t need a ‘year’ to honor them, but need day-in, day-out support, coverage, and allies to power the passion and level of competition these athletes showcase, year-round,” said Andres Cardenas, Chief Marketing Officer at Minute Media. “For the last ten years we’ve devoted our platforms to covering women’s sports - especially football - the same way we cover men. ‘Here to Stay’ represents that call to action, and with it, we hope other media properties and sports organizations will continue to do the same beyond this year or moment.”

Minute Media has a long history of using its platforms for equality. Since its inception, The Players’ Tribune (TPT) has worked with female athletes to tell their stories through their own perspective. Through unique storytelling approaches like their Black female coaches roundtable to editorial call-to-actions such as WNBPA President, Nneka Ogwumike’s WNBA CBA agreement letter which sparked the ‘Bet on Women’ movement, to female-led podcasts, mental health spotlights, support for mothers in sport, pay inequity callouts and more, TPT’s collection of women’s content is as diverse as the women they feature. Global football platform, 90min, has remained at the forefront of the women’s game through their robust women’s football coverage which includes can’t-miss women’s football updates, brand activations and a bi-weekly talk show devoted to women’s football featuring current players, legends, celebrities and influencers, ‘90min Talks’. Other highlights include support of the Equal Playing Field Summit, Football Americana podcast hosted by Yael Averbuch West and the 90min FanVan that followed the 2022 Women’s Euros last summer.

