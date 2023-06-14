Swiss American CDMO partners with BioNTX to launch the Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiss American CDMO and BioNTX have partnered to host the inaugural Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) launch meeting that will champion a next generation, industry-led, workforce partnership. DFW area employers will benefit from a skilled labor force that serves communities by creating pathways to high-paying, quality jobs in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and industry related entry-level positions.

The alliance brings together industry trade and manufacturing ecosystems. Swiss American is a drug and medical device Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and BioNTX is a biotechnology trade organization.

“The future success of this industry relies, in part, on the supply of both entry-level and long-term career pathways," said Dr. Aaron BenComo, director of Business and Industry for BioNTX. "So, working closely with Swiss American, Dallas College and our partner institutions, the BHIANT represents the industry-driven component of this sector-partnership."

Swiss American will provide much needed expertise and insight around the complexities of biotechnology in the manufacturing industry, to help develop the best long-term path for attracting qualified employee talent to enable biotech business growth in North Texas.

“We are honored to be part of the BHIANT launch with BioNTX, Dallas College and other distinguished partners,” said Komel Grover, president and CEO of Swiss American. “Our company has been in the DFW area for over 30 years, and this alignment between trade group, advocacy, university systems, healthcare institutions, and business, specifically addressing biotechnology in North Texas, is a remarkable opportunity that has long been our vision for advancing our life sciences ecosystem.”

The inaugural BHIANT event will take place June 22nd with Swiss American CDMO hosting in Carrollton at the 1540 Luna Road facility.

About Swiss American CDMO

Swiss American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) delivers breakthrough innovation and superior manufacturing of topical solutions to global skin companies and personal care products including cosmetic, OTC drug and medical device regulatory pathways. For over 30 years, Dallas-based Swiss American has helped build popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, scientific formulation and quality-driven, lean manufacturing expertise. www.sacdmo.com

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, an affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, DC. We are the bridge between businesses and job opportunities, providing direct cost savings services, networking events, and educational programming to the bioscience and healthcare innovation community in North Texas.