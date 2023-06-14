Quantum Health selects AndHealth to provide new migraine reversal program for employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today the extension of its comprehensive benefits program to include AndHealth’s migraine disease reversal program available to Quantum Health’s employee base, also known as Healthcare Warriors®, and members of the Quantum Health health plan over the age of 18.

Given Quantum Health’s employee interest in migraine care and support, AndHealth was selected to enhance the benefits offering based off of their successful achievement of life-changing patient outcomes, and strong, guaranteed ROI. As the leader in healthcare navigation, Quantum Health is committed to rigorously evaluating healthcare solutions for value and outcomes for its clients and, with this same rigor, brings vetted programs to their own employees.

The debilitating impact of migraine has historically been overlooked due to difficulties with unclear care options and access to patient treatment, resulting in minimal visibility in health insurance claims. However, with a working-age prevalence of 1 in 5 adults, leading employers now acknowledge migraine as a costly condition. Employers recognize the increasing need for solutions that provide high-value specialty care to reverse the significant human and financial toll migraine has in the workplace.

Migraine is a neurological disease that causes severe headaches along with symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms significantly impact employee productivity, leading to increased absenteeism and presenteeism. Additionally, medical costs associated with migraine can be twice the average claimant and continue to increase due to new high-cost medications and emergency room visits. Migraine is frequently cited as a top cause of short and long-term disability leave—another cost that is typically hidden in medical claims data.

Because about 80% of migraine sufferers are women, the condition has been well-established as a health equity challenge, a source of social stigma, and a contributor to the gender wage gap. And with just 2,000 headache specialists nationwide, patients that suffer from migraine may wait months just to see a qualified provider.

To address these challenges, Quantum Health will provide its employees access to AndHealth’s migraine disease reversal program which offers comprehensive, personalized care for migraine sufferers. AndHealth clinicians focus not only on managing migraine symptoms but also on identifying and addressing the underlying root causes. Patients are supported through a care plan that combines expert specialty treatment alongside personalized lifestyle, behavior, and nutritional support.

Veronica Knuth, Chief Human Resources Officer of Quantum Health, highlighted the organization's commitment to employee well-being and the importance of the partnership. "Caring for our members starts with caring for our people, and I am proud to invest in and continually enhance our benefits offerings. Migraine is a condition that is often overlooked or hidden, posing challenges in providing appropriate care and support. By partnering with AndHealth, we are dedicated to addressing these barriers and ensuring that our Healthcare Warriors have access to specialized migraine care."

AndHealth patients routinely achieve reductions in migraine days of about 2X what is achieved with the “standard of care” or medications alone. Samantha, a Quantum Healthcare Warrior, was experiencing 12-15 migraine days per month. Her treatment plan included addressing lifestyle factors like nutrition and the impact of stress in her life. Through the program, Samantha successfully reduced her migraine days, unlocking a new way of living. “AndHealth has been very beneficial in helping improve my treatment for migraines,” said Samantha. “The one-on-one coaching time and personalized plan fits my treatment needs; my migraines have slowed tremendously, and it has helped me sleep. I'm doing a lot better.”

Migraine is also highly comorbid with other conditions, and about 80% of migraine sufferers also have anxiety or depression. Matt Scantland, Founder and CEO of AndHealth, said, “By addressing shared root causes and the pain and disruption associated with migraine, AndHealth patients demonstrate consistent improvement in mental and cardiometabolic health. Migraine is a condition that can be incredibly challenging for patients but is very addressable when patients get real-time access to high-quality care to address root causes. As another Columbus-based company, I admired Quantum Health’s commitment to its culture and its people, and we are thrilled to be working alongside them to provide this support so their employees can realize their full potential."

Quantum Health’s program with AndHealth launched in June, coinciding with National Migraine Awareness Month.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AndHealth

AndHealth revolutionizes access and outcomes for challenging chronic specialty conditions through culturally-competent, whole-person specialty care that addresses root causes and behavioral health. They collaborate with providers, health plans, employers, and government agencies to implement care models that empower individuals to regain their lives from chronic diseases, while also delivering guaranteed cost savings to the healthcare system.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by Matt Scantland, former co-founder and CEO of CoverMyMeds, and a team that played a key role in the growth of the healthcare technology company until its acquisition by McKesson for $1.4 billion in 2017. With substantial investment from the American Medical Association's innovation subsidiary Health 2047 Capital Partners, Francisco Partners, and other prominent healthcare investors, AndHealth is well-positioned to drive innovation and make a significant impact in the healthcare industry.

To learn more, visit AndHealth.com