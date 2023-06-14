Entrust and Intexus Expand Partnership in Latin America to Provide Seamless Payment Enablement for Banks

MINNEAPOLIS & BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intexus and Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and data, today announced the expansion of their partnership to meet critical seamless and secure unified payment enablement needs within Latin America. Intexus will package the complimentary Entrust Digital Card and Instant Financial Issuance solutions with its Card as a Service (CaaS) application layer to fuel seamless unified payment enablement programs for banks and credit unions throughout the region.

Consumers expect simple, fast and convenient experiences with their banks. And, with the current uncertainty in the markets brought on by inflation, conflict and fraud, financial institutions can’t afford to be slow to adapt. Account holders depend on secure, simple access to payment credentials when, where and how they want to use them. Financial institutions that prioritize a unified approach to payments that includes both digital payments and physical cards and a seamless experience from account opening, to card issuance to making purchases – may gain a competitive edge and realize more revenue.

“We have long been in the digital era and today’s consumers are accustomed to having resources at their fingertips instantaneously,” said David Rojas, CEO at Intexus. “Our partnership with Entrust allows us to simplify payment enablement for our bank and credit union customers throughout Latin America so they can focus on building relationships with their cardholders and members.”

“We are pleased to partner with Intexus to help banks and credit unions in Latin America deliver seamless, secure payment solutions to their customers,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Instance Issuance at Entrust. “It’s important for banks and credit unions to have partners that can help them differentiate from the competition by enabling a unified payment card program. Intexus is positioned to be that partner in Latin America and we are honored to power their offering with our financial issuance solutions.”

Intexus is a fintech expert in solutions for secure payment methods and data security. It’s CaaS is a modular solution that allows banks and credit unions to more easily integrate digital card issuance into their existing physical card program. When paired with the Entrust Digital Card and Instant Issuance solutions, Intexus customers can instantly issue cardholders and members alike highly secure and activated digital and physical payment cards from one unified platform. This technology integration enables efficiency and speeds time to value for bank and credit union payment card administrators, while providing their customers with a seamless and unified experience.

To learn more about how Entrust powers unified financial issuance for the world’s most trusted banks, credit unions and fintechs, visit: https://www.entrust.com/solutions/financial-issuance-card-solutions.

To learn more about Intexus’ Card as a Service solution, visit their website: https://intexus.com.co/card-as-a-service/.

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About Intexus

Intexus is a leading provider of payment, data security, and identity solutions in Latin America. We've been in business since 1997 and have a proven track record of success. Our solutions are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, and we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services. We are committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals by providing them with the solutions they need to protect their data, payments, and identities. For more information, visit www.intexus.com.co