Bumble Bee Seafoods Debuts a Dozen New Tuna Product SKUs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bumble Bee Seafoods is continuing to expand its award-winning line of canned, pouched and kit-based high-quality tuna products with 12 new additions to retail store shelves, available now. Many of the new products or line extensions will be nationally available at leading retailers.

The new SKUs include:

Bumble Bee Prime® Yellowfin in Extra Virgin Olive Oil in three flavors: Lemon & Pepper, Balsamic & Herb and Basil Pesto & Roasted Garlic (5 oz. cans)

Bumble Bee® Snack on the Run! Tuna Salad & Crackers Kit in Ranch Flavor

Bumble Bee® Chunk Light Tuna, available in Oil and in Water, both with MSC certified tuna (in 5 oz. and 10 oz. cans, in readily recyclable paperboard 4-packs and 10-packs of 5 oz. cans, and in a 3-pack of 3 oz. pouch format, water only)

Bumble Bee® Pouched Wild-Caught Tuna in Teriyaki Flavor, with MSC certified tuna

Bumble Bee® Pouched Wild-Caught Light Tuna in Water in a 3-Pack Format

Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Cans, Low-Sodium

“We are proud to be able to offer our valued retail partners a range of new product offerings this year that deliver superior consumer value,” said Connie Shepherd, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Commercialization. “Our goal is to offer our retailers a variety of seafood products that are delicious, accessible, and affordable. From our premium Yellowfin Bumble Bee Prime® product line, to on-trend new pouch flavors, to the kid-friendly new Ranch flavor addition to our popular Snack on the Run! Kits, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The new additions complement several new items that Bumble Bee introduced in 2022, including Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Tuna Pouches in two flavors: Applewood Smoke and Mediterranean Herbs & Spices and Bumble Bee® Quick Catch® Tuna Bowls in Southwest, Mediterranean and Teriyaki flavor combinations. In 2021, the company debuted Bumble Bee® Protein on the Run® Kits, which were awarded as a “Best New Snack Product” in 2022 by Progressive Grocer. Protein on the Run® flavor choices include Zesty Lemon, Black Pepper and Mild Jalapeno.

Bumble Bee is shipping the new products to retailers now. Products designated with the MSC blue fish icon indicates that the seafood is from an MSC-certified sustainable fishery.

ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.