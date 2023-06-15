Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital (BBHH), located at the intersection of Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek, Michigan, held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the completion of construction and celebrate the joint venture between Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare.

BBHH is a state-of-the-art, 96-bed hospital that will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services and intensive outpatient programs for adult patients, including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as treatment for developmental disabilities.

Inpatient behavioral health services and staff from Bronson Battle Creek’s Fieldstone Center will transition to the new hospital after BBHH completes the regulatory certifications required to open. BBHH will officially begin accepting inpatient admissions once these certifications are obtained.

“ The support from the local community throughout this project has been so encouraging,” said Deb Rozewicz, Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. “ This partnership and hospital symbolize the importance of bringing behavioral health services to those in need. Our hospital and programs will focus on the health and healing of the whole patient and, hopefully, will help reduce the stigma that often prevents people from seeking care.”

As a provider of acute behavioral health services, BBHH will assess incoming patients immediately and stabilize any emergency situations. Over the course of treatment, patients will receive restorative therapies and healing care. Once stabilized, patients will be matched with long-term services needed to help them to achieve and maintain their mental health needs.

“ This new hospital addresses a critical need for access to behavioral health services that ripples across our region and state,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “ Bronson and Acadia Healthcare are proud to be part of the solution. A big thank you to the Bronson Board of Directors for their unwavering support of this work, and to our community health partners who are on the forefront of mental health care each and every day. Together, we can and will make a difference.”

“ We are delighted to work with Bronson Healthcare to provide quality behavioral health services to Battle Creek and the surrounding region,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “ We are also grateful to our Bronson partners and our elected officials for supporting this new hospital and recognizing the need for increased access to behavioral healthcare for the patients and families of southwest Michigan.”

About Bronson Healthcare

Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan. With 8,800 employees, more than 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed beds, Bronson is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. It offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations. Key member organizations include Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Athletic Club, Bronson Wellness Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.