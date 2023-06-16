AHF Advocates to Keep Hammering Gilead CEO over Drug Profiteering

Advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest targeting HIV and Hepatitis C drug giant Gilead Sciences and its CEO Daniel O'Day over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. O'Day was the 4th highest-paid CEO in the healthcare industry in 2022 with total compensation of $21,621,253.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, June 16th, advocates and mobilizers affiliated with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host a protest targeting HIV and Hepatitis C drug giant Gilead Sciences over the Bay Area company’s drug pricing and policies. The protest will take place in front of Gilead’s headquarters in Foster City, CA. The action is part of a yearlong aggressive advocacy campaign by AHF hammering Gilead and Daniel O’Day, its multimillionaire CEO, over his and the company’s drug profiteering.

WHAT: Protest at Gilead Sciences HQ WHEN: Friday, June 16 - 12:00 p.m. WHERE: Gilead Sciences, Inc. Headquarters 333 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404 WHO: 20 health advocates & mobilizers

AHF Onsite Foster City Media Contact: Jesse Brooks, +1.510.575.8245 cell jesse.brooks@ahf.org

According to CEO World Magazine, Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, was the 4th highest paid CEO in the healthcare industry in 2022 with total compensation of $21,621,253.

Advocates are protesting Gilead’s tone-deaf greed, particularly illegal restrictions the company placed early last year on access to 340B drug pricing for its branded hepatitis C treatments for certain pharmacies. Gilead now is one of more than 15 major drug companies that illegally have placed such restrictions on drugs.

