Lingering Inflation Is Changing How 77% of Americans Plan to Cool Their Homes This Summer, New Study Shows

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuraPlas, a leading provider of innovative plastic solutions, today released findings from its 2023 Summer Cooling Survey. The nationwide survey revealed an interesting trend among Americans this summer for achieving home comfort. Despite aiming to maintain a comfortable average temperature of 70 degrees in their homes, most individuals are opting for alternative approaches to keeping cool due to inflation proving to be stickier than most experts expected.

Reaching out to 1,000 U.S. adults via third-party survey platform Pollfish, DuraPlas conducted a comprehensive survey to gain insights into Americans' summer cooling plans, preventive maintenance practices for their HVAC systems, and their interactions with HVAC service companies and technicians. The objective was to understand how individuals approach home cooling, their commitment to system upkeep, and the level of trust they place in HVAC professionals.

Key findings from the survey include:

Over 75% adjust cooling strategies as lingering inflation impacts summer home temperature plans – We surveyed people from across the country, and wherever they lived—Northeast, Midwest, South, or West—most said that no matter how warm it got outside, it was going to be 70 degrees inside of their homes. That said, 77% of respondents said inflation is changing how they plan on cooling their homes this summer, including 20% who said they are planning on keeping the temperatures slightly warmer inside.

Only 30% of homeowners schedule regular HVAC maintenance – While most homeowners say they do take measures to reduce stress on their HVAC systems, such as changing air filters, using fans, and closing blinds, a concerning trend emerges. Very few individuals follow the best practices recommended by HVAC professionals to maintain system health. Only 30% of homeowners schedule preventative maintenance, while a mere 27% regularly clean their outdoor condensing unit, and 23% consistently check blades and belts. All of this means that homeowners' systems may be more vulnerable than they think at a time when they need it most.

The vital bond in the HVAC industry lies between customers and technicians – The most important relationship in the HVAC industry isn’t between the service company and the customer, but the customer and the technician. What’s interesting is that while most (60%) of respondents say they don’t have loyalty to either the service company or the technician, they do say that if they find a technician they trust, they’d be willing to follow that person to a new company if they changed jobs.

“Americans are really interesting when it comes to their HVAC systems," remarked Paul Phillips, President of DuraPlas. "On one hand, they're open to exploring alternative cooling methods, but on the other hand, they're incredibly reliant on their HVAC systems for comfort. It's like a love-hate relationship. The problem is many homeowners are putting their systems at risk by neglecting proper maintenance. They need to keep each component working as intended."

Phillips continued, "HVAC systems are pretty complex, and homeowners heavily depend on technicians to steer them in the right direction when it comes to repairs and replacement. From the condenser pad to the air handler, they trust that technicians will provide high-quality parts that are the right fit for their homes. Finding a technician they like and can trust is like finding gold for them. It's a bond they don't want to let go of."

Click here to read the full 2023 DuraPlas Summer Cooling Survey.

About DuraPlas

For more than 50 years, DuraPlas has upheld a rich legacy of pioneering innovative plastic solutions for industries worldwide. With a well-established reputation for excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company takes pride in its ability to deliver products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also uphold responsible business practices. Utilizing state-of-the-art injection molding equipment, DuraPlas meticulously manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of industry-specific products – from the newly launched condenser mounting pad for the HVAC industry to egg transport systems in agriculture. The company's expansive 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Addison, Texas, also includes specialized divisions for custom metal fabrication and custom plastic fabrication, enabling DuraPlas to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele, including some of the largest brands in the world. To learn more, please visit https://duraplasinc.com/.