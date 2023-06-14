Mednow Announces Pharmacy Partnership agreement with ServicePlus, a national total rewards platform operated by PIPSC (Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company) (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a Preferred Pharmacy Agreement with ServicePlus, a leading provider of Member Benefit and rewards services. The agreement allows ServicePlus members to leverage enhanced services and preferred pricing from Mednow digital pharmacy and healthcare platform to its clients and plan members.

"Mednow is thrilled to partner with ServicePlus to expand access to virtual pharmacy and digital healthcare services for their members," said David Marantz, CRO of Mednow. "Our platform provides a convenient and secure way for patients to receive medical care from the comfort of their own homes, and we look forward to serving the needs of ServicePlus members across the country. Further, in these times when consumers are struggling with their health and also inflation increases, a more economical and clinically sound pharmacy is a great benefit”.

As part of the partnership, ServicePlus members will also have access to discounts on Mednow services and products, as well as additional rewards and perks through the ServicePlus platform.

"Thanks to this partnership, our members can stretch their drug coverage benefits and effectively getting 90% of their medications covered," said, President of PIPSC, Canada’s largest union of professionals across various levels of government, Jenn Carr, who operates the ServicePlus program.

The partnership between Mednow and ServicePlus is part of Mednow's ongoing efforts to expand access to digital healthcare services and improve patient outcomes. Mednow's platform is designed to make it easier for patients to manage their health, with features such as medication reminders, personalized care plans, specialized adherence packaging, fully digital prescription management and real-time chat with healthcare providers.

"Mednow is committed to delivering exceptional value across various dimensions for our Mednow for Business clients. Our focus extends beyond offering transparent and cost-effective pricing; our client’s members also benefit from an excellent experience of quality and convenient virtual healthcare. We have observed a rising trend among plan sponsors seeking enhanced value for their pharmacy and drug spend, and Mednow stands ready with a technologically advanced solution to meet this growing demand," stated Ali Reyhany, CEO of Mednow.

For more information on Mednow and ServicePlus, please visit their respective websites at mednow.ca & www.serviceplusgroup.ca

ServicePlus is a leading rewards platform that provides members of its partner organizations with exclusive deals, discounts, and perks across a wide range of industries, from travel and entertainment to health and wellness. With a mission to add value to membership by empowering organizations to help their members save money and live better, ServicePlus partners with top companies to offer valuable benefits that are tailored to their needs. ServicePlus has an over 120,000 member reach and works with groups and unions as diverse as PIPSC, CAPE and the NFU.

Founded in 2002, ServicePlus has built a reputation for providing exceptional value and service to members of its participating organizations. Whether a group’s members are looking to save on everyday purchases or take advantage of exclusive travel deals, ServicePlus has something for everyone. Membership is free for members of participating organizations, and the discounts are easily accessible through the ServicePlus website.

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.

