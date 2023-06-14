New ZenBusiness Research Finds Class of 2023 Sees Neurodiversity as an Asset in Leadership & is Primed to be the Most Entrepreneurial

New research from ZenBusiness points to a profound convergence between entrepreneurship and neurodiversity among the Class of 2023. In a U.S. survey of over 1000 adults aged 18-25, a resounding 80 percent believe Gen Z is on track to become the most entrepreneurial generation in U.S. history, with a staggering 92 percent recognizing the value of neurodiversity as a superpower in driving entrepreneurship. With caps and gowns donned, the leaders of tomorrow are not just stepping into the world; they're ready to change it, and ZenBusiness will be here to help with 2,023 free LLCs and coaching opportunities.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New research from ZenBusiness points to a profound convergence between entrepreneurship and neurodiversity among the Class of 2023. In a U.S. survey of more than 1000 adults aged 18-25, a resounding 80 percent believe Gen Z is on track to become the most entrepreneurial generation in U.S. history, with a staggering 92 percent recognizing the value of neurodiversity as a superpower in driving entrepreneurship. With caps and gowns donned, the leaders of tomorrow are not just stepping into the world; they're ready to change it and ZenBusiness will be here to help with 2,023 free LLC’s and coaching opportunities.

"Our mission at ZenBusiness is to unleash the entrepreneur in everybody -- and I can't imagine a better group of entrepreneurs than kids who have survived school and triumphed with neurodiversity. These are the people who will change the world,” commented Ross Buhrdorf, CEO & Co-Founder of ZenBusiness.

Gen Z Sees Neurodiverse People as More Likely to Express Entrepreneurial Traits

With neurodiversity reframed, Gen Z is heralding a shift toward a more inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. According to the research, 75 percent aim for entrepreneurship in their careers, and over half of Gen Z identify as 'definitely' (22 percent) or 'somewhat' (31 percent) neurodiverse. A majority of Gen Z says neurodiverse people are even more likely than others to express each of five key traits often associated with entrepreneurship: creativity (90 percent), authenticity (80 percent), hard-working (72 percent), perseverance (72 percent), and hustle (64 percent).

Among respondents with some level of neurodiversity, 38 percent are open about it, while 31 percent try to mask it. Ninety-one percent (91) say people with ADHD are equally or better off in an entrepreneurial environment; 87 percent say the same for people with dyscalculia or dyslexia, and 84 percent say the same for autistic people.

"It's no surprise that Gen Z will be the most entrepreneurial generation in history. Our study confirms what we witness every day: they are too creative and too resourceful to be confined by traditional jobs. They won't stand for the compromises many of their parents have made,” reiterated Buhrdorf.

93% of Gen Zers have Taken a Step Toward Exploring Business Ownership

Gen Z is venturing into the business world with eagerness and accessibility, leveraging digital platforms and personal networks to engage with and shape the entrepreneurial landscape. They view entrepreneurship as exciting and accessible and are exploring their options. The majority (93 percent) have taken at least one step toward exploring entrepreneurship. Among the 12 top career paths, entrepreneurship is the most often considered exciting (84 percent), followed by the creative sector (79 percent). A job as a ‘creator’ is regarded as the most accessible role for Gen Z (84 percent), followed closely by ‘entrepreneur’ (78 percent). Watching videos online and discussing with friends or family were the most commonly cited ways Gen Z explored entrepreneurism.

However, the Gender Divide is on Full Display When Gen Z is Asked to Name Entrepreneurs and Neurodiverse People

Nearly half of the male respondents (42 percent) and 30 percent of women think men are more likely to be entrepreneurs. Both genders are more likely to believe neurodiverse women experience more significant challenges than neurodiverse men. Men are more likely to think of men as successful neurodiverse entrepreneurs, while women rate the genders as nearly equally successful. However, men who are neurodiverse are five times more likely than neurodiverse women to think of neurodiversity as their “superpower” (10 percent compared to just 2 percent).

When asked to name the first successful entrepreneur who comes to mind, 85 percent could name someone. Among them, 88 percent named a male. Only two women are among the top 10 responses – Oprah Winfrey being the most common. When asked to name the first successful neurodiverse person who comes to mind, 62 percent could name someone. Among them, 81 percent named a man and the most common response for a woman was Bella Thorne, who has publicly discussed her challenges with dyslexia. When asked specifically to name a woman who is neurodiverse or an entrepreneur, a majority (55 percent) could not do so. Among the 45 percent who could, the most common answers were for Barbara Corcoran and Billie Eilish, both identify as neurodiverse in some way.

ZenBusiness Launches the Class of 2023 Initiative to Celebrate Future Neurodivergent Entrepreneurs

So, again in an effort to help this class take hold of their superpowers, ZenBusiness will grant the 2,023 free LLCs and implement the six-week virtual program that includes a structured approach to business plans, guidance on financial best practices, and an easy framework for marketing. The weekly webinars will help budding entrepreneurs leverage their unique way of thinking into a thriving business. Graduates can start their LLC, and ZenBusiness will do the filing for free.2 Registrants will receive an email with a link to sign up for complimentary coaching.

The Class of 2023 initiative is not the first time ZenBusiness has given back to those that are underserved, overlooked, or most in need. Since its founding, ZenBusiness has worked to provide equal access to entrepreneurship through partnerships and campaigns, including Synergies Work, the only incubator in the U.S. that helps people with disabilities create sustainable businesses, Inmates to Entrepreneurs, which helps people judicially involved create sustainable businesses, Lemonade Day, which gives the next generation of entrepreneurs fun, hands-on experience starting their own business. Most recently ZenBusiness launched #MOMSMEANBUSINESS. This campaign gave moms whose lives were upturned by the pandemic the tools needed to start and run a business.

The Class of 2023 campaign is available to 2,023 graduates on a first-come, first-served basis. The virtual webinars begin on September 4. Recent graduates interested in taking the first step in the entrepreneurial journey can get more details and sign up for the education program by visiting https://www.zenbusiness.com/abovethegrade/.

Methodology:

This sample of 1000 U.S. members of Gen Z, aged 18 to 25, were surveyed using Pollfish from May 19 to May 23, 2023. All respondents have given at least some thought to their career, confirmed by user self-confirmation. No post-stratification has been applied to the results. For complete survey methodology, please contact press@zenbusiness.com

1 For purposes of this survey, neurodiversity describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways. A person who is neurodiverse is someone whose brain functions are considered differently from what is considered typical or average. This can include conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other neurological differences.

LLC & Virtual Webinar Registration:

The program is open to all graduates from the Class of 2023 over 18 years of age who create an LLC at https://www.zenbusiness.com/abovethegrade/.

2 Participants will be responsible for paying any state filing fees.

The virtual webinars and free LLCs are available to the first 2,023 people who register online.

About ZenBusiness

Our goal is to unleash the entrepreneur in everybody. We've simplified and streamlined the process of starting, running, and growing your business to make it quick and hassle-free. Whether you're just starting out, taking the first steps, or ready to scale up, our expert team is here to guide you along a proven path to success with ease and confidence. More than half a million people have turned to ZenBusiness for their entrepreneurial journey. For more information visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on Twitter (@ZenBusinessInc) and on Instagram (@ZenBusiness).